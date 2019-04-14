Netcomm Wireless : Casa Systems receives FIRB approval for NetComm aquisition

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
Casa Systems receives FIRB approval for NetComm aquisition
15 April 2019 (Sydney):
NetComm Wireless Limited (ASX: NTC) (NetComm) a leading global developer of data
communication devices, today announced that Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA) has received confirmation from the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) that the Treasurer of the Commonwealth of Australia has no objection to Casa acquiring 100% of the equity interests of NetComm, by way of a scheme of arrangement undertaken in accordance with Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Scheme).
The implementation of the Scheme remains subject to a number of conditions, including approval of NetComm shareholders at the Scheme Meeting and court approval.
The Board of Directors of NetComm continues to unanimously recommend that NetComm shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme at the upcoming Scheme Meeting expected to be held in early June 2019, subject to no superior proposal emerging and the independent expert determining that the Scheme is in the best interests of NetComm shareholders. Subject to the same qualifications, each NetComm Director intends to vote the NetComm shares held or controlled by them in favour of the proposed Scheme.
NETCOMM
Investors
Media
Ronn Bechler, Market Eye
Tristan Everett
P: +61 400 009 774
P: +61 403 789 096
E: ronn.bechler@marketeye.com.au
E: tristan.everett@marketeye.com.au
Chris Last
CFO, NetComm
P: +61 424 297 301
E:chris.Last@NetCommwireless.com
About NetComm
NetComm Wireless Limited (ASX: NTC) is a leading developer of Fixed Wireless broadband, wireless M2M/Industrial IoT and Fibre and Cable to the distribution point (FTTdp / CTTdp) technologies that underpin an increasingly connected world. Our Listen. Innovate. Solve. methodology supports the unique requirements of leading telecommunications carriers, core network providers, system integrators, government and enterprise customers worldwide.
For over 35 years, NetComm Wireless has engineered new generations of world first data communication products and is now a globally recognised communications technology innovator. Headquartered in Sydney (Australia), NetComm Wireless has offices in the US, Europe/UK and New Zealand.
For more information visit: www.NetCommwireless.com
About Casa
Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:CASA) delivers converged broadband solutions that enable mobile, cable and fixed network service providers to meet the growing demand for gigabit bandwidth and services. Our suite of distributed and virtualized solutions for fixed and mobile 5G ultra-broadband networks are engineered for performance, flexibility and scale. Commercially deployed in over 70 countries, Casa Systems serves more than 450 Tier 1 and regional communications service providers worldwide.
For more information visit: www.casa-systems.com
