Netcomm Wireless : Casa Systems receives FIRB approval for NetComm aquisition

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Casa Systems receives FIRB approval for NetComm aquisition

15 April 2019 (Sydney):

NetComm Wireless Limited (ASX: NTC) (NetComm) a leading global developer of data

communication devices, today announced that Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA) has received confirmation from the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) that the Treasurer of the Commonwealth of Australia has no objection to Casa acquiring 100% of the equity interests of NetComm, by way of a scheme of arrangement undertaken in accordance with Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Scheme).

The implementation of the Scheme remains subject to a number of conditions, including approval of NetComm shareholders at the Scheme Meeting and court approval.

The Board of Directors of NetComm continues to unanimously recommend that NetComm shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme at the upcoming Scheme Meeting expected to be held in early June 2019, subject to no superior proposal emerging and the independent expert determining that the Scheme is in the best interests of NetComm shareholders. Subject to the same qualifications, each NetComm Director intends to vote the NetComm shares held or controlled by them in favour of the proposed Scheme.

