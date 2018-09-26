Log in
NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD (NTC)
Netcomm Wireless : Date of Annual General Meeting

09/26/2018

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

25 September 2018

The Manager

Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

NetComm Wireless Limited Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, whereupon Directors will be subject to re-election, the Board of NetComm Wireless Limited confirms that NetComm's Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be held at 9:30am on Wednesday, 21 November 2018.

The Annual General Meeting will be held in a new location this year, the offices of Grant Thornton at Level 17, 383 Kent Street, Sydney, NSW 2000.

Yours faithfully

Christopher Last Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Netcomm Wireless Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 22:05:08 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 236 M
EBIT 2019 13,7 M
Net income 2019 9,60 M
Finance 2019 19,7 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,05
P/E ratio 2020 5,91
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
Capitalization 107 M
Technical analysis trends NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,73  AUD
Spread / Average Target 137%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth J. P. Sheridan Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Justin Trevor Milne Chairman
Timo Brouwer Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Last Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Michael Cornelius Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD-39.17%77
CISCO SYSTEMS26.48%221 435
QUALCOMM15.12%108 097
ERICSSON44.14%29 918
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS42.14%20 926
ARISTA NETWORKS INC14.31%20 517
