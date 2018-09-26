Netcomm Wireless : Date of Annual General Meeting

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
25 September 2018
The Manager
Company Announcements Office ASX Limited
Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000
NetComm Wireless Limited Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018
Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, whereupon Directors will be subject to re-election, the Board of NetComm Wireless Limited confirms that NetComm's Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be held at 9:30am on Wednesday, 21 November 2018.
The Annual General Meeting will be held in a new location this year, the offices of Grant Thornton at Level 17, 383 Kent Street, Sydney, NSW 2000.
Yours faithfully
Christopher Last Company Secretary
