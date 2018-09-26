Netcomm Wireless : Date of Annual General Meeting

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

25 September 2018

The Manager

Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

NetComm Wireless Limited Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, whereupon Directors will be subject to re-election, the Board of NetComm Wireless Limited confirms that NetComm's Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be held at 9:30am on Wednesday, 21 November 2018.

The Annual General Meeting will be held in a new location this year, the offices of Grant Thornton at Level 17, 383 Kent Street, Sydney, NSW 2000.

Yours faithfully