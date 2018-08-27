Netcomm Wireless : Directors Appointment

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

27 August 2018 (Sydney): NetComm Wireless Limited (ASX: NTC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Jackie Korhonen as a Non-Executive Director to the Company's Board effective immediately.

Commenting on the appointment, NetComm Chairman Justin Milne, said: "We are delighted to have Jackie join NetComm's Board. Her depth of experience in Information Technology will be of significant benefit as NetComm continues to execute its growth strategy across multiple jurisdictions. I am confident Jackie will make a valuable contribution to the Board and her broad industry knowledge will complement the Board's existing mix of skills and experience."

Ms Korhonen has over 30 years of experience in the IT industry. Beginning her career with IBM as an engineer, over 23 years she progressed to hold several executive positions within IBM in Australia and Asia. Since then, Ms Korhonen was CEO with Infosys Australia/NZ (a subsidiary of NASDAQ-listed Infosys, a global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing) and SMS Management & Technology (ASX listed Consulting and IT services company). Ms Korhonen currently holds the position of Vice President, Asia Pacific for Cognitive Technologies at IBM, which includes areas such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Data/Analytics, Robotics, IoT and Process Outsourcing.

Ms Korhonen has degrees in Science and Engineering (Hon) from the University of Sydney, is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and is a member of Chief Executive Women.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.16.4 Ms Jackie Korhonen's key terms of appointment are attached to this announcement.

About NetComm Wireless

NetComm Wireless Limited (ASX: NTC) is a leading developer of Fixed Wireless broadband, wireless M2M/Industrial IoT and Fibre and Cable to the distribution point (FTTdp / CTTdp) technologies that underpin an increasingly connected world. Our Listen. Innovate. Solve. methodology supports the unique requirements of leading telecommunications carriers, core network providers, system integrators, government and enterprise customers worldwide.

For over 35 years, NetComm Wireless has engineered new generations of world first data communication products and is now a globally recognised communications technology innovator. Headquartered in Sydney (Australia), NetComm Wireless has offices in the US, Europe/UK, and New Zealand.

For more information visit: www.netcommwireless.com

Ms Jackie Korhonen Key Terms of Appointment

1. Ms Jackie Korhonen is appointed as a non-executive director of NetComm Wireless (NTC), with

effect from 27 August 2018.

2. The appointment will be in accordance with, and subject to, the terms and conditions set out in NTC's Constitution and the Australian corporations law.

3. Ms Korhonen will be expected to attend all NTC Board meetings and other meetings relating to directors. NTC will bear the reasonable costs of travel, accommodation and out of pocket expenses of Jackie Korhonen in attending such Board meetings.

4. Ms Korhonen will be expected to provide services to NTC as agreed with the NTC Chairman up to 20 days per year or as otherwise required, which includes attendance at Board meetings and other meetings of the directors.

The agreed remuneration package for Ms Korhonen is $75,000 per annum inclusive of any superannuation, for being a director of NTC. Ms Korhonen will have no other entitlements upon retirement.