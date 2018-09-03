Netcomm Wireless : NTC to supply nbn with Gfast High port count DPUs

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

NetComm to supply nbn with Gfast High port count DPUs

3 September 2018 (Sydney): NetComm Wireless Limited (ASX: NTC) is delighted to announce that it has extended its agreement with NBN Co Ltd (nbn) to supply the next generation of Reverse-Powered Distribution Point Units (DPUs) known as High port count DPUs. This is in addition to and builds upon NetComm's current position as nbn's supplier of 4 port DPUs.

This new High port count DPU will be provided in both an 8 port and a 16 port variant. It enables nbn to extend the Fibre to the Curb (FTTC) network to higher density installation locations (eg. Multi Dwelling Units) where bundled copper lines are prevalent. Advanced interference reduction technology (vectoring) is supported in the NetComm High port count DPU, which combined with Gfast (fibre like speed) capability, facilitates maximum throughput speeds to the connected premises.

NetComm sees a lot of traction for this solution in other global markets, with a particular emphasis on the UK and Europe. It's the missing link between running fibre down the street and delivering a Gigabit service into the premises. Having a higher port count DPU that has reverse powering functionality is a world-first. It reduces the overall solution cost and substantially simplifies deployment for the operator.

As is the normal practice with this type of Product Purchase Agreement, no specific unit volumes are contained in the agreement other than an initial minimum order commitment of 10,000 units within a period of 18 months following the satisfaction of certain conditions. NetComm expects initial deliveries of the devices to nbn to occur later in FY19, subsequent to the satisfaction of these conditions which include nbn's customer acceptance procedures and normal regulatory approvals.

Commenting on this extension of NetComm's existing agreement with nbn, NetComm CEO & Managing Director Ken Sheridan said: "We are very pleased to extend our agreement with nbn. More and more operators around the world are looking for a cost-effective way to a deliver a fibre-like experience. We are working with a number of Tier 1 operators in Europe and the UK that are trialing this technology."

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES MEDIA ENQUIRIES Chris Last Tristan Everett CFO Market Eye P: +61 424 297 301 P: +61 403 789 096 E: chris.last@netcommwireless.com E: tristan.everett@marketeye.com.au

NetComm Wireless Limited (ASX: NTC) is a leading developer of Fixed Wireless broadband, wireless M2M/Industrial IoT and Fibre and Cable to the distribution point (FTTdp / CTTdp) technologies that underpin an increasingly connected world. Our Listen. Innovate. Solve. methodology supports the unique requirements of leading telecommunications carriers, core network providers, system integrators, government and enterprise customers worldwide.

For over 35 years, NetComm Wireless has engineered new generations of world first data communication products and is now a globally recognised communications technology innovator. Headquartered in Sydney (Australia), NetComm Wireless has offices in the US, Europe/UK and New Zealand.

