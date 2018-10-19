Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Netcomm Wireless Ltd    NTC   AU000000NTC2

NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD (NTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 10/18
0.74 AUD   -0.67%
03:03aNETCOMM WIRELES : Annual Report 2018
PU
03:03aNETCOMM WIRELES : Retirement of Board Director
PU
03:03aNETCOMM WIRELES : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Netcomm Wireless : Retirement of Board Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 03:03am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Retirement of Board Director

Friday 19 October 2018 (Sydney): NetComm Wireless Limited (ASX: NTC), today announces that Kenneth (Ken) Boundy will retire by rotation at the end of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting in accordance with article 12.3 of the Company's constitution and has decided not to offer himself for re-election.

NetComm Chairman Justin Milne said: "On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Ken for his outstanding contribution over the past six years as a non-executive Director of NetComm including his role as Chair of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Over this period the Company has transformed from an Australian provider of residential telecommunications solutions to a global telecommunications technology company servicing tier 1 telecommunications operators. I wish Ken all the very best for his future endeavors."

In line with the Group's nomination policy, a search for a new Director to fill the casual vacancy is currently underway.

-ENDS-

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Chris Last

Tristan Everett

Chief Financial Officer

Market Eye

P: +61 424 297 301

P: +61 403 789 096

E: chris.last@netcommwireless.com

E: Tristan.everett@marketeye.com.au

About NetComm Wireless

NetComm Wireless Limited (ASX: NTC) is a leading developer of Fixed Wireless broadband, wireless M2M/Industrial IoT and Fibre and Cable to the distribution point (FTTdp / CTTdp) technologies that underpin an increasingly connected world. Our Listen. Innovate. Solve. methodology supports the unique requirements of leading telecommunications carriers, core network providers, system integrators, government and enterprise customers worldwide.

For over 35 years, NetComm Wireless has engineered new generations of world first data communication products and is now a globally recognised communications technology innovator. Headquartered in Sydney (Australia), NetComm Wireless has offices in the US, Europe/UK and New Zealand.

For more information visit: www.netcommwireless.com

1

Disclaimer

Netcomm Wireless Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 01:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD
03:03aNETCOMM WIRELESS : Annual Report 2018
PU
03:03aNETCOMM WIRELESS : Retirement of Board Director
PU
03:03aNETCOMM WIRELESS : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
10/15NETCOMM WIRELESS : Fixed Wireless is Going from Rural to Urban With NetComm's Ne..
AQ
10/08NETCOMM WIRELESS : new reverse powered Gfast DPU portfolio delivers a faster, mo..
AQ
09/26NETCOMM WIRELESS : Date of Annual General Meeting
PU
09/21NETCOMM WIRELESS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
09/17NETCOMM WIRELESS : wins nbn “We Care” supplier award for the develop..
PU
09/10NETCOMM WIRELESS : New report confirms Fixed Wireless Access will widen broadban..
PU
09/07NETCOMM WIRELESS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/28Netcomm Wireless Limited 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 229 M
EBIT 2019 10,7 M
Net income 2019 7,53 M
Finance 2019 22,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,25
P/E ratio 2020 7,21
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
Capitalization 118 M
Chart NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD
Duration : Period :
Netcomm Wireless Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,46  AUD
Spread / Average Target 96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth J. P. Sheridan Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Justin Trevor Milne Chairman
Timo Brouwer Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Last Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Michael Cornelius Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD-32.50%84
CISCO SYSTEMS19.35%210 007
QUALCOMM0.42%97 108
NOKIA OYJ16.64%29 399
ERICSSON37.12%27 291
HARRIS CORPORATION22.31%20 161
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.