Netcomm Wireless : Retirement of Board Director

Retirement of Board Director

Friday 19 October 2018 (Sydney): NetComm Wireless Limited (ASX: NTC), today announces that Kenneth (Ken) Boundy will retire by rotation at the end of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting in accordance with article 12.3 of the Company's constitution and has decided not to offer himself for re-election.

NetComm Chairman Justin Milne said: "On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Ken for his outstanding contribution over the past six years as a non-executive Director of NetComm including his role as Chair of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Over this period the Company has transformed from an Australian provider of residential telecommunications solutions to a global telecommunications technology company servicing tier 1 telecommunications operators. I wish Ken all the very best for his future endeavors."

In line with the Group's nomination policy, a search for a new Director to fill the casual vacancy is currently underway.

