Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Netcomm Wireless Ltd    NTC   AU000000NTC2

NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD

(NTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Netcomm Wireless : launches new Industrial IoT Router to support medium bandwidth applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 08:34pm EDT

March 15th, 2019: NetComm has expanded its Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) portfolio with the launch of the 4G LTE Category 1 Industrial IoT Router (NTC-220) that will deliver reliable and secure medium bandwidth connectivity using universally available LTE networks.

The introduction of medium bandwidth IIoT connectivity via the NTC-220 - offering speeds in the order of a few Mbps - will enable faster deployment of IIoT applications in the market.

In addition, the use of widely used LTE Category 1 technology in the NTC-220 will also provide near ubiquitous network coverage which will enable greater IIoT deployment.

The medium bandwidth capability provided by the NTC-220 enables machines to send data over the network faster while also still ensuring an optimized battery life, thereby increasing the performance lifetime of the product.

The fast-increasing number of applications being deployed in the IIoT space means a greater number of connectivity requirements for end-users - therefore requiring a greater range of devices to be available.

To meet that need the addition of the NTC-220 to the NetComm IIoT portfolio means that NetComm is now offering IIoT solutions covering low-bandwidth NB-IoT applications, over LTE Category-1, right through to higher bandwidth applications that need the extra capability of LTE Category-6.

The NTC-220's Linux based NetComm operating system (OS) also allows solution architects and system integrators to create their own applications using NetComm's Software Development Kit (SDK) whilst built-in GPS enables the NTC-220 to track on-the-move assets from anywhere.

Els Baert, Director of Marketing & Communications at NetComm said:

'NetComm is very proud to expand our IIoT product range with the launch of the NTC-220 that will deliver best-in-class reliable connectivity and offers an additional medium bandwidth tier to support a wide variety of applications.

'Companies around the world are really starting to wake up to the significant productivity gains made possible by embracing IIoT applications with Gartner forecasting that the global IIoT market will be worth $123 billion by 2021.

'With our long, well established record in the IIoT area of delivering high-quality products the NTC-220 will enable connectivity right across this fast-growing sector from vending machines to security cameras to agriculture sensors and so much more.'

About NetComm

NetComm (ASX: NTC) is a global developer of solutions that bridge the gap between fibre and the home, device or machine. In a world where everyone's connected life matters, Fixed Wireless broadband, wireless M2M/Industrial IoT and Fibre to the distribution point (FTTdp) solutions are specially engineered for challenging deployments. At NetComm we understand that no one-solution fits all. Every operator, carrier and enterprise is different, so we build the right VDSL, Gfast, 4G and 5G solution to meet specific network, market and geographic conditions worldwide. Established in 1982, NetComm is a globally renowned innovator of world-first data communications technologies. www.netcommwireless.com

Media materials

https://www.dropbox.com/s/c95ybbugyigj2pi/NTC-220_SideAngle_6-WayTeminalBlock_Off.png?dl=0https://www.dropbox.com/s/brzf5bsec4vhygt/NTC-220_SideAngle_Antennas_6-WayTeminalBlock_On.png?dl=0

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tony Brown
Head of Corporate Affairs, NetComm
Phone: +61 419 77 55 09 or email: tony.brown@netcommwireless.com

Disclaimer

Netcomm Wireless Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 00:33:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD
08:34pNETCOMM WIRELESS : launches new Industrial IoT Router to support medium bandwidt..
PU
02/23US networking firm to acquire Netcomm Wireless for $161M
AQ
02/22Casa Systems Buys AT&T`s Fixed Wireless Equipment Supplier for $115M
AQ
01/29NETCOMM WIRELESS : new self-install technology set to supercharge global 5G Fixe..
AQ
01/07NETCOMM WIRELESS : 5G phones are coming (and they ain't cheap!)
AQ
2018NETCOMM WIRELESS : new Dual-Mode gateway to enable immediate and always-on high-..
PU
2018NETCOMM WIRELESS : IDATE report highlights the challenges ahead in connecting ev..
PU
2018NETCOMM WIRELESS : NTC - Results of Meeting
PU
2018NETCOMM WIRELESS : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
2018NETCOMM WIRELESS : NTC - Director Appointment/Resignation
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 210 M
EBIT 2019 4,80 M
Net income 2019 3,87 M
Finance 2019 23,1 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 40,82
P/E ratio 2020 18,02
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Capitalization 157 M
Chart NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD
Duration : Period :
Netcomm Wireless Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,40  AUD
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth J. P. Sheridan Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Justin Trevor Milne Chairman
Timo Brouwer Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Last Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Michael Cornelius Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD41.45%111
CISCO SYSTEMS21.37%231 503
QUALCOMM-2.67%67 039
NOKIA OYJ7.36%34 445
ERICSSON AB12.14%31 313
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS22.57%23 107
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.