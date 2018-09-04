Log in
Netcomm Wireless : new Industrial IoT product to accelerate businesses productivity using LTE CAT M1/NB-IoT networks

09/04/2018 | 12:47am CEST

4th September 2018 (Sydney): NetComm today announced a new addition to its industrial IoT portfolio to allow businesses to connect all low power, low bandwidth devices to LTE networks.

Low-power devices that only require a very limited amount of bandwidth are being introduced by businesses to optimise operations and reduce running costs. With the new NetComm NTC-100 product, businesses are less dependent on proprietary unlicensed networks in the area to manage and control these devices remotely.

Els Baert, NetComm Director of Marketing and Communications,said 'This is the first low power, low bandwidth device introduced to our industrial IoT portfolio and the only device of its kind to integrate a dual technology LTE module using Cat M1 and NB-IoT technologies to economically track and monitor low-cost applications that were traditionally too costly to connect.

'This will accelerate the uptake of Industrial IoT by providing diverse industry sectors with the chance to connect and cost-effectively manage large fleets of small, low-value assets everywhere where there is an LTE network available.'

Businesses across all industry sectors can now connect devices with the new standards developed by 3GPP: Cat M1 and NB-IoT. Widely available LTE networks support these applications by adding low bandwidth capabilities to extend range and battery life.

The new NetComm NTC-100 is the first commercially available modem to support Cat M1 and NB-IoT connections to any device that needs network connectivity, giving businesses a new way to remotely manage, control and gather data from their devices. The device also features remote management capabilities to query status information, run advanced diagnostics, troubleshoot and execute commands via SMS.

Whether it's to find an economically viable means of monitoring environmental conditions, such as ocean levels, improve smart metering, monitor the farm or introduce smart city applications such as road signage, parking meters and bin collection, a growing number of devices can now leverage LTE networks worldwide.

Built to endure vibration and extreme temperatures in harsh industrial, commercial and automotive environments, the robust NTC-100 features rugged IP40 rated industrial housing to ensure reliability and longevity in harsh remote and isolated climates ensuring always-on connectivity. The advanced remote management allows for a wide range of automation and monitoring features to avoid unnecessary truck rolls.

Netcomm Wireless Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 22:46:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 246 M
EBIT 2019 13,7 M
Net income 2019 9,60 M
Finance 2019 19,7 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,97
P/E ratio 2020 4,62
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
Capitalization 116 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,98  AUD
Spread / Average Target 149%
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth J. P. Sheridan Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Justin Trevor Milne Chairman
Timo Brouwer Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Last Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Michael Cornelius Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD-33.75%86
CISCO SYSTEMS24.73%224 657
QUALCOMM7.33%100 943
ERICSSON43.25%28 117
ARISTA NETWORKS INC26.91%22 611
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS42.09%20 829
