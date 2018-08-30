Log in
NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD
Netcomm Wireless : wins ACOMMS award for Vender Innovation

08/30/2018 | 05:27am CEST

30 August 2018 (Sydney): NetComm Wireless Limited (ASX: NTC), was named winner of the Vendor Innovation award at the Annual Communications Alliance ACOMM Awards Dinner last night in Sydney. The prestigious award was presented to NetComm for its network-grade Distribution Point Unit (DPU) and Network Connection Device (NCD), the first access network technologies to provide an end-to-end broadband solution that is reverse powered from the customer premises and remotely managed by the network operator.

The NetComm DPU and NCD combine to deliver the world's first viable alternative to fibre in areas where it is not practical or economical to deploy Fibre-to-the-Premise (FTTP). Designed to bridge the gap between fibre and the home, the DPU connects fibre from the telecommunications pit in the street to existing copper lines into the home and features a pass-through mode that works with legacy equipment to facilitate immediate deployment. The NCD is self-installed in the home by the end-user and is the world's first all-in-one product to combine a reverse power unit with a 106 MHz Gfast modem and VDSL2 fall-back support to make FTTC / Fibre-to-the-Distribution-Point (FTTdp) easily deliverable.

Ken Sheridan, NetComm CEO and Managing Director, said the solution was commercially launched on the nbn™ Fibre-to-the-Curb (FTTC) network in April 2018 and has received global recognition.

'Being the largest publicly funded broadband project in the world, we are pleased to say that this solution was developed by Australians for Australians. Our highly skilled engineers have developed the world's first real alternative to fibre to the premises to meet the global benchmark set by nbn in terms of network performance and customer experience and there is interest all around the world to follow nbn's example,' he said.

Els Baert, NetComm Director of Marketing and Communications said: 'We've worked hard to innovate technology that delivers unmatched access network efficiency by optimising existing infrastructure and redefining the way that power is managed, and it is an honour to have been presented this accolade. The solution addresses one of the biggest network deployment challenges of our time by bridging the gap between fibre and the end-user in a fast and economical way, and we are thrilled to have received this recognition.'

The DPU enables optimal network performance with advanced diagnostics, remote management and performance monitoring, and connects to the NCD which combines both a modem and a reverse power unit in a single unit. The NCD eliminates the cost of running a powerline to individual units and features intelligent software that can be managed by the network operator to offer a network grade solution to the home. The NCD is also equipped with an Ethernet port for WiFi routers, computers and other devices to bring FTTC / FTTdp solutions up to the same point as FTTP, which uses an optical network termination (ONT) device to convert fibre into an Ethernet interface.

-ENDS-

About NetComm

NetComm Wireless Limited (ASX: NTC) is a leading developer of Fixed Wireless broadband, wireless M2M/Industrial IoT and Fibre and Cable to the distribution point (FTTdp / CTTdp) technologies that underpin an increasingly connected world. Our Listen. Innovate. Solve. methodology supports the unique requirements of leading telecommunications carriers, core network providers, system integrators, government and enterprise customers worldwide. For over 35 years, NetComm has engineered new generations of world first data communication products and is now a globally recognised communications technology innovator. Headquartered in Sydney (Australia), NetComm has offices in the US, Europe/UK and New Zealand. Visit: www.netcommwireless.com.

Media contact

Gloria Vincent
Head of Communications, NetComm
Phone: +61 402 564 672 or email: gloria.vincent@netcommwireless.com

Disclaimer

Netcomm Wireless Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 03:26:03 UTC
