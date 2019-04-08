Log in
NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD

Netcomm Wireless : wins Edison Award for Best Telecom Marketing for 5G Fixed Wireless Self-install campaign

04/08/2019

9th April 2019: NetComm has won the highly prestigious Commsday 2019 Edison Award for Best Telecom Marketing Initiative for our 5G Fixed Wireless Self-install campaign launched at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona earlier this year.

Beating off competition from other nominees including SingTel backed Optus, Superloop and Aussie Broadband the Edison Award judges gave NetComm the hotly contested award due to the excellence of our campaign in delivering global awareness amongst network operators of the 5G Fixed Wireless Self-install product.

NetComm delivered a multi-layered, strategically designed campaign that used specifically targeted online video to drive a social media effort that generated interest and awareness of the 5G Fixed Wireless Self-install product in the global telecom operator community.

On the back of the initial 5G Fixed Wireless Self-install campaign that launched on January 30th NetComm was able to generate substantial operator, media and analyst interest in our 5G Fixed Wireless Self-install product despite the highly competitive media market leading into Mobile World Congress.

Els Baert, Director of Marketing & Communications at NetComm said:

'We are absolutely thrilled and very honoured to win this Commsday Edison Award 2019 for Best Telecom Marketing Initiative for our 5G Fixed Wireless Self-Install campaign.

'NetComm is extremely proud of the fact that we managed to create a hugely successful campaign that delivered fantastic results in driving awareness of our ground-breaking 5G Fixed Wireless Self-install campaign.

'Launching new products around Mobile World Congress is a challenge because there is so much going on in the market place so we had to create a campaign that would cut through all that.

'The results speak for themselves and on the back of our campaign NetComm had our most successful Mobile World Congress ever and was receiving interest from operators and analysts all around the world in our 5G Fixed Wireless Self-install product.

'Up until now NetComm has been one of the best kept secrets in the global telecoms industry, but now the secret is well and truly out for good.'

About NetComm

NetComm (ASX: NTC) is a global developer of solutions that bridge the gap between fibre and the home, device or machine. In a world where everyone's connected life matters, Fixed Wireless broadband, wireless M2M/Industrial IoT and Fibre to the distribution point (FTTdp) solutions are specially engineered for challenging deployments. At NetComm we understand that no one-solution fits all. Every operator, carrier and enterprise is different, so we build the right VDSL, Gfast, 4G and 5G solution to meet specific network, market and geographic conditions worldwide. Established in 1982, NetComm is a globally renowned innovator of world-first data communications technologies. www.netcommwireless.com

Media Resource

Picture: Steve Collins, NetComm Interim CEO and Els Baert, NetComm Director of Marketing & Communications.

https://www.dropbox.com/s/48p1xu3v9s9e1f4/Steve%20%26%20Els.jpg?dl=0

Media Contact:

Tony Brown
Head of Corporate Affairs, NetComm
Phone: +61 419 77 55 09 or email: tony.brown@netcommwireless.com

Disclaimer

Netcomm Wireless Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 01:47:08 UTC
