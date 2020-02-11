NetDragon Websoft : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT - GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 24 January 2020 (the "Announcement") relating to the grant of share options (the "Share Options") under the share option scheme of the Company. Unless otherwise stated, defined terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as used in the Announcement.

Due to an inadvertent typographical mistake, the exercise price of each Share Option was mistakenly stated as "HK$20.80" in the Announcement. The Company wishes to clarify that the correct exercise price of each Share Option should be "HK$21.07" instead of "HK$20.80".

Save for the above clarification, the contents of the Announcement remain full, complete and accurate in all material aspect.

