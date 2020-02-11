Log in
NETDRAGON WEBSOFT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0777)
NetDragon Websoft : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT - GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

02/11/2020 | 05:18am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

網龍網絡控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 777)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 24 January 2020 (the "Announcement") relating to the grant of share options (the "Share Options") under the share option scheme of the Company. Unless otherwise stated, defined terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as used in the Announcement.

Due to an inadvertent typographical mistake, the exercise price of each Share Option was mistakenly stated as "HK$20.80" in the Announcement. The Company wishes to clarify that the correct exercise price of each Share Option should be "HK$21.07" instead of "HK$20.80".

Save for the above clarification, the contents of the Announcement remain full, complete and accurate in all material aspect.

By order of the Board

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

Liu Dejian

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive Directors, namely Mr. Liu Dejian, Dr. Leung Lim Kin Simon, Mr. Liu Luyuan, Mr. Zheng Hui and Mr. Chen Hongzhan; one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Lin Dongliang; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chao Guowei, Charles, Mr. Lee Kwan Hung, Eddie and Mr. Liu Sai Keung, Thomas.

Disclaimer

ND - Net Dragon Websoft Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 10:17:02 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 5 948 M
EBIT 2019 939 M
Net income 2019 821 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 15,7x
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,17x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,86x
Capitalization 12 925 M
Chart NETDRAGON WEBSOFT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETDRAGON WEBSOFT HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 28,62  CNY
Last Close Price 24,42  CNY
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luyuan Liu CEO, Executive Director & Compliance Officer
De Jian Liu Chairman
Kwok Hei Yam Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Hongzhan Chen Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Hui Zheng Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETDRAGON WEBSOFT HOLDINGS LIMITED48.36%1 274
ADOBE INC.12.19%171 995
AUTODESK12.84%43 784
WORKDAY INC.18.49%43 275
SQUARE, INC.28.15%32 699
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.1.11%32 597
