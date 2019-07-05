NetDragon Websoft : Collaborates with China Mobile Communications Corporation Government and Enterprise Service Company to Promote "5G+ Smart Education"

NetDragon Collaborates with China Mobile Communications Corporation

Government and Enterprise Service Company

to Promote "5G+ Smart Education"

(Hong Kong, 5 July 2019) NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that it was recently invited to participate in Mobile World Congress 2019 in Shanghai. At the main forum of the "5G+ Industry Planning Conference", hosted by China Mobile Communications Corporation Government and Enterprise Service Company ("CMGESC"), CMGESC signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with NetDragon and various partners from the education industry. Mr. Fang Li, Deputy General Manager of CMGESC, Dr. Xiong Li, CEO of NetDragon and other representatives attended the signing ceremony. This collaboration shows that NetDragon's subsidiary Huayu Education and CMGESC will jointly-construct a smart campus and explore new education development with the help 5G+ VR/AR technology applications.

Mr. Fang Li, Deputy General Manager of CMGESC (third from left), and Dr. Xiong Li, CEO of NetDragon (second from left) at

the Signing Ceremony

In recent years, 5G network development and construction has been reported frequently, with innovative applications emerging one after another, and it was the focus of global exhibitors, guests and media at Mobile World Congress 2019. In particular, CMGESC released the "5G+" industry plan and latest 5G products at the main forum of its "5G+ Industry Planning Conference". On the other hand, the 5G industry digitalization league and sub-leagues were also established. Furthermore, CMGESC signed the strategic cooperation framework agreement with partners in the education