Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  NetDragon Websoft Holdings Ltd    0777

NETDRAGON WEBSOFT HOLDINGS LTD

(0777)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

NetDragon Websoft : Election of means of receipt and language of corporate communications

09/26/2019 | 04:49am EDT

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

網 龍 網 絡控股有限公司

incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability

(Stock Code: 777)

27 September 2019

Dear Registered Shareholders,

Election of means of receipt and language of corporate communications

We, NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (the "Company"), are writing to ask you to elect your preferred means of receipt and language(s) of the Company's corporate communication(s) ("Corporate Communication(s)") including any document to be issued by the Company for the information or the action of holders of any of the Company's securities, including but not limited to annual reports, interim reports, notices of meeting, listing documents, circulars and proxy forms.

Corporate Communications will be prepared in English and Chinese and both versions will be available on the Company's website at www.nd.com.cnand on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk. The printed copies of Corporate Communications will also be available from the Company or its Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar").

Please indicate in the attached Reply Form (the "Reply Form") whether you wish to receive all future Corporate Communications:

  1. by electronic means, through the Company's website (the "Electronic Version"), with written notifications of publication of the Corporate Communications to be sent to you at the time of publication; or
  2. in printed form in English only; or
  3. in printed form in Chinese only; or
  4. in printed form in both English and Chinese.

Please complete the Reply Form and return it to the Share Registrar on or before 27 October 2019 (i) by sending an email to netdragon-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, or (ii) by fax to (852) 2890 9350, or (iii) by post using the mailing label in the Reply Form.

If the Share Registrar does not receive your reply via the Reply Form by 27 October 2019, you will be deemed to have elected to receive Electronic Version. If you elect Electronic Version, a notification letter of the publication of each Corporate Communication on the Company's website will be sent to you by email or by post on or before the day of dispatch of such Corporate Communication to shareholders.

You may change your preferred means of receipt or language at any time by reasonable notice, free of charge, by completing and returning to the Share Registrar a form of change of preference by email, or by fax, or by post. A copy of the form will be available from the Share Registrar. Even if you have chosen (or deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications in Electronic Version, upon your request, the Corporate Communication in printed version will be promptly sent to you free of charge.

Should you have any queries on the above matters, please call the Share Registrar's enquiry hotline at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm (Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

Liu Dejian

Chairman

Disclaimer

ND - Net Dragon Websoft Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 08:47:04 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 5 993 M
EBIT 2019 962 M
Net income 2019 833 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,43%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 9,47x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,53x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,31x
Capitalization 9 190 M
Chart NETDRAGON WEBSOFT HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
NetDragon Websoft Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETDRAGON WEBSOFT HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 27,90  CNY
Last Close Price 17,36  CNY
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 60,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luyuan Liu CEO, Executive Director & Compliance Officer
De Jian Liu Chairman
Kwok Hei Yam Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Hongzhan Chen Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Hui Zheng Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETDRAGON WEBSOFT HOLDINGS LTD60.07%1 288
ADOBE INC.22.63%132 122
WORKDAY INC.6.45%38 192
AUTODESK14.63%32 747
ELECTRONIC ARTS23.38%28 693
SQUARE INC2.51%24 560
