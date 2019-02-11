NetDragon Websoft : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

Log in
02/11/2019 | 03:35am EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/01/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedI. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary SharesNetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited 11/02/2019

(1) Stock code : 777

Description :

--Balance at close of preceding month 1,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : --Balance at close of preceding month --Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the monthDescription :

--

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

USD0.01

USD10,000,000.00

--

USD0.01

USD10,000,000.00

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

--

--

No. of ordinary shares

1,000,000,000

--

----

--

--

--

2. Preference SharesStock code :

--

Description :

--preference shares

No. ofPar value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month --

--

--

Increase/(decrease)

--

--

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

--

--

--

Stock code :

--

Description :

--No. of other classes of shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month --

--

--

Increase/(decrease)

--

--

Balance at close of the month

--

--

--

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

USD10,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

531,146,216

--

--

--

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

(784,000)

--

--

--

Balance at close of

the month

530,362,216

--

--

--

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

2,689,684

Cancelled

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share Option Scheme adopted on 12/06/2008

Ordinary shares

GrantedMovement during the monthExercised

Lapsed

--

--

--

--

--

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

--

--

--

--

--

(Note 1)

--

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

--

--

--

--

--

--

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) --(Preference shares)

(Other class)

----

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

HK$0.00

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

  • issuer issuer whichDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. --

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

--

--

--

--

--

--(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2. --

--

--

--

--

--

--(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3. --

--

--

--

--

--

--(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.--

--

--

--

--

--

--(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) -- (Preference shares) --

(Other class) --

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

  • issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1. --

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

--

--

--

--

--

--Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. --

(

/

/

)

--

--

--

--

--

--Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. --

(

/

/

)

--

--

--

--

--

--Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. --

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

--(

/

/

--

--

--)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) ----

(Preference shares) --

(Other class) ----

Disclaimer

ND - Net Dragon Websoft Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2019 08:34:01 UTC
