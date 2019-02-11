NetDragon Websoft : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/01/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedI. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary SharesNetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited 11/02/2019
(1) Stock code : 777
Description :
--Balance at close of preceding month 1,000,000,000
Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code : --Balance at close of preceding month --Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the monthDescription :
--
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
USD0.01
|
USD10,000,000.00
|
--
|
USD0.01
|
USD10,000,000.00
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
--
|
--
No. of ordinary shares
1,000,000,000
--
----
--
--
--
2. Preference SharesStock code :
--
Description :
--preference shares
No. ofPar value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month --
--
--
Increase/(decrease)
--
--
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
--
--
--
Stock code :
--
Description :
--No. of other classes of shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month --
--
--
Increase/(decrease)
--
--
Balance at close of the month
--
--
--
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
USD10,000,000.00
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
531,146,216
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
(784,000)
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Balance at close of
|
the month
|
530,362,216
|
--
|
--
|
--
No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of share
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
option scheme
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
including EGM
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
the month
|
2,689,684
Cancelled
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Share Option Scheme adopted on 12/06/2008
Ordinary shares
GrantedMovement during the monthExercised
Lapsed
--
--
--
--
--
(Note 1)
2.
(
/
/
)
shares
--
--
--
--
--
(Note 1)
--
3.
(
/
/
)
shares
--
--
--
--
--
--
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares) --(Preference shares)
(Other class)
----
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
HK$0.00
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
--
--
--
--
--
--(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2. --
--
--
--
--
--
--(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3. --
--
--
--
--
--
--(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.--
--
--
--
--
--
--(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) -- (Preference shares) --
(Other class) --
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Class and description 1. --
Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
--
--
--
--
--
--Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. --
(
/
/
)
--
--
--
--
--
--Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. --
(
/
/
)
--
--
--
--
--
--Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. --
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
--(
/
/
--
--
--)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) ----
(Preference shares) --
(Other class) ----