NetDragon Websoft : UPDATE OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

網龍網絡控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 777)

UPDATE OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 31 December 2018 in relation to the Renewal Service Agreement entered into between NetDragon (Fujian) and Fuzhou Tianliang in relation to the provision of (i) computer system repair and maintenance service and (ii) after-sales service to NetDragon (Fujian) for a term of 3 years from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2021.

EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT

On 5 July 2019, Miss Lin and Mr. Chen Zhengwen have entered into an Equity Transfer Agreement and pursuant to the Equity Transfer Agreement, Miss Lin shall transfer 100% of the equity interest in Fuzhou Tianliang to Mr. Chen Zhengwen, who is not the connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.

The Renewal Service Agreement between NetDragon (Fujian) and Fuzhou Tianliang shall continue to be effective within its original terms.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

Upon completion of the 100% of the equity interest in Fuzhou Tianliang transfer from Miss Lin to Mr. Chen Zhengwen, Fuzhou Tianliang will cease to be the connected person to the Company under the Listing Rules. Therefore, the transaction contemplated under the Renewal Service Agreement shall not constitute continuing connected transaction under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

