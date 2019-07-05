Log in
NetDragon Websoft : UPDATE OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

0
07/05/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

網龍網絡控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 777)

UPDATE OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 31 December 2018 in relation to the Renewal Service Agreement entered into between NetDragon (Fujian) and Fuzhou Tianliang in relation to the provision of (i) computer system repair and maintenance service and (ii) after-sales service to NetDragon (Fujian) for a term of 3 years from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2021.

EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT

On 5 July 2019, Miss Lin and Mr. Chen Zhengwen have entered into an Equity Transfer Agreement and pursuant to the Equity Transfer Agreement, Miss Lin shall transfer 100% of the equity interest in Fuzhou Tianliang to Mr. Chen Zhengwen, who is not the connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.

The Renewal Service Agreement between NetDragon (Fujian) and Fuzhou Tianliang shall continue to be effective within its original terms.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

Upon completion of the 100% of the equity interest in Fuzhou Tianliang transfer from Miss Lin to Mr. Chen Zhengwen, Fuzhou Tianliang will cease to be the connected person to the Company under the Listing Rules. Therefore, the transaction contemplated under the Renewal Service Agreement shall not constitute continuing connected transaction under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

"connected

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

person"

- 1 -

"Company"

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited, an exempted

company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with

limited liability, and the issued shares of which are listed

on the Stock Exchange

Equity Transfer

The equity transfer agreement entered into between

Agreement

Miss. Lin as vendor and Mr. Chen Zhengwen as

purchaser in respect of the transfer of 100% equity

interests in Fuzhou Tianliang on 5 July 2019

"Fuzhou

Fuzhou Tianliang Network Technology Company

Tianliang"

Limited (福州天亮網絡技術有限公司), a company

established in the PRC with limited liability on 19 April

2006, which is currently wholly owned by Miss Lin

"Hong Kong"

"Listing Rules"

"Miss Lin"

"NetDragon

(Fujian")

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

PRC

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

林航 (Lin Hang), being the sole shareholder of Fuzhou Tianliang

Fujian NetDragon Websoft Co., Ltd. (福建網龍計算機 網絡信息技術有限公司), a company established in the PRC with limited liability on 25 May 1999, and which is one of the Company's subsidiaries pursuant to the structure contracts entered into between NetDragon (Fujian) and the Company's subsidiaries and affiliates

"Renewal Service

the new service agreement dated 31 December 2018

Agreement"

entered into between NetDragon (Fujian) and Fuzhou

Tianliang in relation to the provision of Services to

NetDragon (Fujian)

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China (for the purpose of this

announcement, excluding Hong Kong, Macau, Special

Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan)

"Services"

provision of the computer system repair and

maintenance service and after-sales service

"Share(s)"

the ordinary share(s) of US$0.01 each in the share

capital of the Company

"Stock

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

Exchange"

- 2 -

"Transactions"

the transactions contemplated under the Renewal

Service Agreement

"%"

per cent

By order of the Board

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

Liu Dejian

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive Directors, namely Mr. Liu Dejian, Dr. Leung Lim Kin Simon, Mr. Liu Luyuan, Mr. Zheng Hui and Mr. Chen Hongzhan; one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Lin Dongliang; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chao Guowei, Charles, Mr. Lee Kwan Hung and Mr. Liu Sai Keung, Thomas.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

ND - Net Dragon Websoft Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 09:52:06 UTC
