Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetEase    NTES

NETEASE

(NTES)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Alibaba to buy luxury e-commerce business from Netease for $2 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 10:13pm EDT
Alibaba sign is seen outside its Beijing headquarters

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will buy e-commerce business Kaola from Chinese gaming company NetEase Inc for $2 billion (1.62 billion pounds), adding a platform that specializes in supplying luxury goods from abroad to Chinese consumers.

The long-rumoured deal comes as China's e-commerce players including Alibaba and JD.com Inc look to niche segments for growth, with the online shopping industry in the country slowing as economic growth eases.

While Alibaba's Tmall already allows overseas brands to launch and manage virtual storefronts on its platform, Kaola offers a more curated collection to wealthy clients, primarily purchasing goods directly from suppliers to resell to consumers.

Chinese consumers account for more than a third of the luxury goods sector's worldwide revenues.

"With Kaola, we will further elevate import service and experience for Chinese consumers through synergies across the Alibaba ecosystem," Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said.

Alibaba, along with private-equity firm Yunfeng - which is backed by the tech giant's founder Jack Ma, said it will separately invest about $700 million in Netease's music streaming service, NetEase Cloud Music.

Kaola, launched by NetEase in 2015, aggressively targets shoppers in China, by offering products from brands such as Gucci, Shisheido and Burberry.

Kaola has an advantage over larger e-commerce players as it specializes in cross-border shopping, according to Ker Zheng, who tracks China's online retail sector at consultancy Azoya.

By offering a relatively narrow selection of popular items, it can boost bulk purchases from suppliers and offer low prices.

"Kaola does not have to share user time or basket space with cheaper, non-imported products," said Zheng, adding that this ensured them a loyal consumer base of wealthy shoppers.

Alibaba plans to let the Kaola app continue to operate independently under its current brand, while Tmall import and export general manager Alvin Liu will become Kaola's new CEO, the companies said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Himani Sarkar)

By Josh Horwitz

Stocks treated in this article : Kering, NetEase, Burberry Group, JD.com
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BURBERRY GROUP 1.26% 2260 Delayed Quote.30.22%
JD.COM 3.21% 30.84 Delayed Quote.47.35%
KERING 2.05% 455.4 Real-time Quote.10.64%
NETEASE 1.00% 271.06 Delayed Quote.15.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETEASE
10:13pAlibaba to buy luxury e-commerce business from Netease for $2 billion
RE
08:28pALIBABA : Buying Kaola From NetEase for About $2 Billion
DJ
08:01pNETEASE : Alibaba Acquires Import E-Commerce Platform Kaola from NetEase for App..
PR
08/22NETEASE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/20Baidu Warns on Advertising Business -- WSJ
DJ
08/19AVID TECHNOLOGY : Brings Music Distribution to a Quarter Million Link App Users
AQ
08/16Alibaba to buy Kaola unit from NetEase for $2 billion - Caixin
RE
08/16NETEASE : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exc..
PU
08/16Alibaba to Buy Kaola Unit From NetEase for $2 Billion -Caixin
DJ
08/08NetEase Up Over 11% After 2Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 050 M
EBIT 2019 1 714 M
Net income 2019 1 331 M
Finance 2019 6 336 M
Yield 2019 0,95%
P/E ratio 2019 26,1x
P/E ratio 2020 24,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,57x
EV / Sales2020 2,13x
Capitalization 34 685 M
Chart NETEASE
Duration : Period :
NetEase Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETEASE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 291,63  $
Last Close Price 271,06  $
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lei Ding Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zhao Xuan Yang Chief Financial Officer
Ting Bun Lee Director
Michael Tong Director
Lun Feng Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETEASE15.16%34 342
ACCENTURE40.21%125 969
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION17.97%120 763
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES18.94%117 032
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.52%73 644
VMWARE, INC.6.05%59 553
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group