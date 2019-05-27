Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetEase    NTES

NETEASE

(NTES)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NetEase : MARVEL Super War from NetEase and Marvel Games Opens Its Closed Beta Test Today

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

NetEase and Marvel Entertainment today revealed the first content to come from their collaboration, MARVEL Super War. This free-to-play MOBA mobile game has officially begun its closed beta test (data resets) for Android and iOS devices in Southeast Asia and India.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005297/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

MARVEL Super War gathers Super Heroes and Super Villains from across the Marvel Universe into one colossal clash. From the Avengers and X-Men to the Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man, players can take some of their favorite characters straight into combat, using their awesome abilities to create epic moments on the battlefield.

Unlike traditional MOBAs on mobile, MARVEL Super War is focused on fair combat and balanced gameplay. The MOBA staple unfair rune-like system has been given an overhaul and replaced with a completely open and free buff system, meaning that reputation and achievements can only be earned through skill and perseverance.

Another of the game’s key pillars is its unique utilization of the Marvel characters’ wide variety of powers. Every Super Hero in MARVEL Super War has a series of abilities that can be smoothly turned into powerful combos, which adds depth and excitement to gameplay. Players can play as Deadpool and switch between melee and ranged states in order to deliver perfectly timed attacks, or dash and slash as Black Panther to deliver the finishing blow.

Teamwork is always the most important factor for victory. In MARVEL Super War, players can conquer the battle anytime, anywhere by choosing some of their favorite Super Hero and assembling others to create unique mashups! Whether it be partners like Vision and Scarlet Witch, the rich and powerful like Iron Man and Black Panther, or rivals like Cyclops and Magneto. They can all be teammates on the diverse battlefield of MARVEL Super War.

Ready to conquer your foes in the high-tech jungle kingdom of Wakanda? Team up with your friends and let the battles begin!

MARVEL Super War is now available on both Android and iOS devices for its closed beta test in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and India. Discover all-new secrets of the Marvel Universe! Assemble your dream team, fire off your combos, and command heroes from across the entire Marvel Universe!

Check out the links below for more information on MARVEL Super War:

DOWNLOAD IT NOW

Official Website: www.MARVELSuperWar.com
Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MARVELSuperWar/
Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/MARVELSuperWar/

About Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games, and digital media. For more information visit marvel.com. © 2019 MARVEL

About NetEase Games

NetEase Games is the online games division of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES), developing and operating some of China's most popular PC-client and mobile games. As one of the world's largest incubators of quality online game content, NetEase Games is dedicated to supporting the growth of innovative studios around the globe and growing an international presence along the way. To complement its self-developed games and world class R&D capabilities, NetEase Games also partners with other industry leaders including Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers to operate some of the most popular international online games in China.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETEASE
09:31pNETEASE : MARVEL Super War from NetEase and Marvel Games Opens Its Closed Beta T..
BU
05/22NETEASE : Unveils Games Pipeline at Fifth Annual Product Launch Event
PR
05/20NETEASE : China's NetEase to launch first official Pokemon game in China
RE
05/20NETEASE : Marvel and NetEase Collaborate to Launch New Projects
PR
05/16Opting out - Some of China’s '996' tech tribe quit, seek less stress
RE
05/15NETEASE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/15NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
PR
05/13NETEASE ANNOUNCES RESCHEDULED TIME F : 00 pm ET to 7:30 pm ET on May 15, 2019
PR
05/06ETFs Focused on China Fall on Trade Concerns
DJ
04/24NETEASE : to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 15
PR
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 81 351 M
EBIT 2019 11 750 M
Net income 2019 7 015 M
Finance 2019 41 248 M
Yield 2019 0,82%
P/E ratio 2019 31,42
P/E ratio 2020 26,08
EV / Sales 2019 2,27x
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
Capitalization 226 B
Chart NETEASE
Duration : Period :
NetEase Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETEASE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 2 066  CNY
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lei Ding Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zhao Xuan Yang Chief Financial Officer
Ting Bun Lee Director
Michael Tong Director
Lun Feng Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETEASE8.76%32 756
ACCENTURE26.81%119 887
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION16.37%117 285
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.19%110 801
VMWARE, INC.44.38%81 229
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING23.44%70 442
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About