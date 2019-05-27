NetEase : MARVEL Super War from NetEase and Marvel Games Opens Its Closed Beta Test Today

NetEase and Marvel Entertainment today revealed the first content to
come from their collaboration, MARVEL
Super War. This free-to-play MOBA mobile game has officially
begun its closed beta test (data resets) for Android
and iOS
devices in Southeast Asia and India.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005297/en/
MARVEL Super War gathers Super Heroes and Super Villains from
across the Marvel Universe into one colossal clash. From the Avengers
and X-Men to the Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man, players can
take some of their favorite characters straight into combat, using their
awesome abilities to create epic moments on the battlefield.
Unlike traditional MOBAs on mobile, MARVEL Super War is focused
on fair combat and balanced gameplay. The MOBA staple unfair rune-like
system has been given an overhaul and replaced with a completely open
and free buff system, meaning that reputation and achievements can only
be earned through skill and perseverance.
Another of the game’s key pillars is its unique utilization of the
Marvel characters’ wide variety of powers. Every Super Hero in MARVEL
Super War has a series of abilities that can be smoothly turned into
powerful combos, which adds depth and excitement to gameplay. Players
can play as Deadpool and switch between melee and ranged states in order
to deliver perfectly timed attacks, or dash and slash as Black Panther
to deliver the finishing blow.
Teamwork is always the most important factor for victory. In MARVEL
Super War, players can conquer the battle anytime, anywhere by
choosing some of their favorite Super Hero and assembling others to
create unique mashups! Whether it be partners like Vision and Scarlet
Witch, the rich and powerful like Iron Man and Black Panther, or rivals
like Cyclops and Magneto. They can all be teammates on the diverse
battlefield of MARVEL Super War.
Ready to conquer your foes in the high-tech jungle kingdom of Wakanda?
Team up with your friends and let the battles begin!
MARVEL Super War is now available on both Android
and iOS
devices for its closed beta test in Thailand, Malaysia,
Indonesia, Philippines, and India. Discover all-new secrets of the
Marvel Universe! Assemble your dream team, fire off your combos, and
command heroes from across the entire Marvel Universe!
Check out the links below for more information on MARVEL Super War:
DOWNLOAD
IT NOW
Official Website: www.MARVELSuperWar.com
Official
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MARVELSuperWar/
Official
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/MARVELSuperWar/
About Marvel Entertainment
Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney
Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based
entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000
characters featured in a variety of media over eighty years. Marvel
utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing,
publishing, games, and digital media. For more information visit
marvel.com. © 2019 MARVEL
About NetEase Games
NetEase Games is the online games division of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:
NTES), developing and operating some of China's most popular PC-client
and mobile games. As one of the world's largest incubators of quality
online game content, NetEase Games is dedicated to supporting the growth
of innovative studios around the globe and growing an international
presence along the way. To complement its self-developed games and world
class R&D capabilities, NetEase Games also partners with other industry
leaders including Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft
subsidiary) and other global game developers to operate some of the most
popular international online games in China.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005297/en/