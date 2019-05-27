NetEase : MARVEL Super War from NetEase and Marvel Games Opens Its Closed Beta Test Today

NetEase and Marvel Entertainment today revealed the first content to come from their collaboration, MARVEL Super War. This free-to-play MOBA mobile game has officially begun its closed beta test (data resets) for Android and iOS devices in Southeast Asia and India.

MARVEL Super War gathers Super Heroes and Super Villains from across the Marvel Universe into one colossal clash. From the Avengers and X-Men to the Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man, players can take some of their favorite characters straight into combat, using their awesome abilities to create epic moments on the battlefield.

Unlike traditional MOBAs on mobile, MARVEL Super War is focused on fair combat and balanced gameplay. The MOBA staple unfair rune-like system has been given an overhaul and replaced with a completely open and free buff system, meaning that reputation and achievements can only be earned through skill and perseverance.

Another of the game’s key pillars is its unique utilization of the Marvel characters’ wide variety of powers. Every Super Hero in MARVEL Super War has a series of abilities that can be smoothly turned into powerful combos, which adds depth and excitement to gameplay. Players can play as Deadpool and switch between melee and ranged states in order to deliver perfectly timed attacks, or dash and slash as Black Panther to deliver the finishing blow.

Teamwork is always the most important factor for victory. In MARVEL Super War, players can conquer the battle anytime, anywhere by choosing some of their favorite Super Hero and assembling others to create unique mashups! Whether it be partners like Vision and Scarlet Witch, the rich and powerful like Iron Man and Black Panther, or rivals like Cyclops and Magneto. They can all be teammates on the diverse battlefield of MARVEL Super War.

Ready to conquer your foes in the high-tech jungle kingdom of Wakanda? Team up with your friends and let the battles begin!

MARVEL Super War is now available on both Android and iOS devices for its closed beta test in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and India. Discover all-new secrets of the Marvel Universe! Assemble your dream team, fire off your combos, and command heroes from across the entire Marvel Universe!

About Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games, and digital media. For more information visit marvel.com. © 2019 MARVEL

About NetEase Games

NetEase Games is the online games division of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES), developing and operating some of China's most popular PC-client and mobile games. As one of the world's largest incubators of quality online game content, NetEase Games is dedicated to supporting the growth of innovative studios around the globe and growing an international presence along the way. To complement its self-developed games and world class R&D capabilities, NetEase Games also partners with other industry leaders including Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers to operate some of the most popular international online games in China.

