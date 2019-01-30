NetEase : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on February 20

Log in
01/30/2019 | 07:01am EST

BEIJING, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and 2018 fiscal year on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, after the close of the U.S. markets.

The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 9:00 a.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019). NetEase's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 1-800-458-4121 (international: 1-929-477-0324), 10-15 minutes prior to the initiation of the call. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-888-203-1112 (international: 1-719-457-0820), and entering passcode 9925506#. The replay will be available through March 6, 2019.

This call will be webcast live and the replay will be available for 12 months. Both will be available on NetEase's Investor Relations website at http://ir.netease.com/.

About NetEase, Inc.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is a leading internet technology company in China dedicated to providing online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase develops and operates some of China's most popular PC-client and mobile games, and partners with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers to operate some of the most popular international online games in China. NetEase also operates Kaola and Yanxuan, two e-commerce platforms that cater to the rising middle-class consumer market in China. In addition, NetEase offers advertising, e-mail and other services. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

Contact for Media and Investors:

Margaret Shi
NetEase, Inc.
ir@service.netease.com
Tel: (+86) 571-8985-3378

Brandi Piacente
Investor Relations
brandi@corp.netease.com
Tel: (+1) 212-481-2050

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netease-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2018-financial-results-on-february-20-300786445.html

SOURCE NetEase, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
