MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetEase    NTES

NETEASE

(NTES)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/30 04:01:35 pm
264.575 USD   +1.49%
03:52pU.S.-listed China shares rise as investors shrug off delisting reports
RE
03:13pYoudao Files for IPO of American Depositary Shares
DJ
09/06ADRs End Mixed; NetEase ADRs Rise, Sasol ADRs Fall
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Youdao Files for IPO of American Depositary Shares

09/30/2019 | 03:13pm EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Youdao Inc. filed for an initial public offering of American depositary shares.

The Chinese learning products and services company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that its net revenue was 548.5 million yuan ($79.9 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2019, up from CNY327.2 million for the year-earlier period. Net losses was CNY167.9 million (US$24.5 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2019, from a CNY82.8 million loss a year earlier.

Concurrently with the offering, investment funds managed by Orbis Investment Management Ltd. agreed to purchase $125 million of Class A ordinary shares, Youdao said in the SEC filing. The company said it plans to use net proceeds from the offering and the concurrent private placements to Orbis to further invest in technology and product development, expand branding and marketing efforts, grow its user base and for other general corporate purposes.

Chinese internet and online game services provider NetEase Inc. (NTES) is Youdao's controlling shareholder and will remain so upon completion of the offering and private placements to Orbis, the company said.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCOR 0.29% 38.25 Real-time Quote.2.78%
NETEASE 1.54% 264.9299 Delayed Quote.10.76%
ORBIS AG 0.00% 6.25 Delayed Quote.30.75%
ORBIS SA 3.98% 104.5 End-of-day quote.15.60%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.04% 7.1379 Delayed Quote.3.87%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 907 M
EBIT 2019 1 802 M
Net income 2019 1 400 M
Finance 2019 7 486 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 23,7x
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,61x
EV / Sales2020 2,64x
Capitalization 33 358 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 296,73  $
Last Close Price 260,69  $
Spread / Highest target 37,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lei Ding Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zhao Xuan Yang Chief Financial Officer
Ting Bun Lee Director
Michael Tong Director
Lun Feng Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETEASE10.76%33 358
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION26.01%126 893
ACCENTURE35.72%121 936
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.62%109 507
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING22.35%69 578
VMWARE, INC.6.38%59 611
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
