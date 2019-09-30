Youdao Files for IPO of American Depositary Shares

By Michael Dabaie

Youdao Inc. filed for an initial public offering of American depositary shares.

The Chinese learning products and services company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that its net revenue was 548.5 million yuan ($79.9 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2019, up from CNY327.2 million for the year-earlier period. Net losses was CNY167.9 million (US$24.5 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2019, from a CNY82.8 million loss a year earlier.

Concurrently with the offering, investment funds managed by Orbis Investment Management Ltd. agreed to purchase $125 million of Class A ordinary shares, Youdao said in the SEC filing. The company said it plans to use net proceeds from the offering and the concurrent private placements to Orbis to further invest in technology and product development, expand branding and marketing efforts, grow its user base and for other general corporate purposes.

Chinese internet and online game services provider NetEase Inc. (NTES) is Youdao's controlling shareholder and will remain so upon completion of the offering and private placements to Orbis, the company said.

