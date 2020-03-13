Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetEase, Inc.,    NTES

NETEASE, INC.,

(NTES)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 03/12 04:00:00 pm
297.62 USD   -8.17%
09:01aNETEASE CLOUD MUSIC : Signs Digital Music Distribution Agreement with Studio Ghibli
PR
03/12NETEASE, INC., : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/26NETEASE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NetEase Cloud Music : Signs Digital Music Distribution Agreement with Studio Ghibli

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 09:01am EDT

HANGZHOU, China, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase Cloud Music, one of China's leading music streaming platforms owned by leading Chinese internet company NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES), today announced that it has signed a digital music distribution agreement with Studio Ghibli, one of the most acclaimed animation studios in the world. Under this agreement, NetEase Cloud Music will be the digital music distributor for Studio Ghibli's music catalog, including albums and soundtracks from its sought-after animated feature films such as My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle and Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea, in Chinese mainland.

Studio Ghibli is famous for the exquisite and high-quality content of its animated feature films, and have produced a handful of Japan's highest-grossing animated films, including the internationally beloved title Spirited Away, directed by Hayao Miyazaki. Moreover, they maintain a high standard of music soundtracks. Joe Hisaishi, a famous Japanese musician, has worked on the composition for many Ghibli films, producing iconic music that has become part of the collective childhood memory across generations in China.

In recent years, NetEase Cloud Music has gained access to a robust library of Japanese music content, including a considerable hold of popular music of Japanese animations, comics, games, J-pop and Japanese classical music. The platform also has unique advantages for promoting music, with record-breaking sales in the domestic market.

The cooperation with Studio Ghibli further strengthens NetEase Cloud Music's competitive edge as a go-to platform for high-quality international music. With its proven copyright management capabilities and a large user base across young generations, NetEase Cloud Music strives to bring a variety of music from prestigious musicians and labels to its growing user community.

About NetEase Cloud Music

NetEase Cloud Music is a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China. Focusing on providing a differentiated user experience, NetEase Cloud Music has been praised for providing precise, personalized recommendations, promoting user interaction, and creating a strong social community. Launched in 2013 by NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES), NetEase Cloud Music is widely recognized as one of China's most active music platforms in terms of user retention rate, user time spent on the platform and the level of user-generated content. NetEase Cloud Music has more than 800 million users and over 30 million tracks.

Please see http://music.163.com/ for more information.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netease-cloud-music-signs-digital-music-distribution-agreement-with-studio-ghibli-301022706.html

SOURCE NetEase Cloud Music


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NETEASE, INC.,
09:01aNETEASE CLOUD MUSIC : Signs Digital Music Distribution Agreement with Studio Ghi..
PR
03/12NETEASE, INC., : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/26NETEASE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/26NETEASE : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Result..
PR
02/26ALERT : New purchases in the MarketScreener's Portfolios
02/26NETEASE, INC., : Slide show results
CO
02/26NETEASE, INC., : Annual results
CO
02/18NETEASE : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on Feb..
PR
02/14ByteDance to name exclusive head for gaming, signalling ambitions for busines..
RE
01/22NETEASE : Selected for 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group