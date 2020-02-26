|
NetEase : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
02/26/2020 | 06:01pm EST
BEIJING, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) ("NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.
Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights[1]
- Net revenues were RMB15,734.8 million (US$2,260.2 million), an increase of 9.2% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.
- Online game services net revenues were RMB11,604.3 million (US$1,666.9 million), an increase of 5.3% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.
- Youdao net revenues were RMB410.4 million (US$59.0 million), an increase of 78.4% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.
- Innovative businesses and others net revenues were RMB3,720.0 million (US$534.4 million), an increase of 17.9% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.
- Gross profit was RMB8,210.4 million (US$1,179.4 million), an increase of 9.0% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.
- Total operating expenses were RMB5,234.0 million (US$751.8 million), an increase of 17.5% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.
- Net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB3,053.7 million (US$438.6 million). Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB3,662.3 million (US$526.1 million).[2]
- Basic net income per ADS from continuing operations was US$3.40. Non-GAAP basic net income per ADS from continuing operations was US$4.07.[2]
[1] In September 2019, NetEase sold its Kaola e-commerce business, the principal terms of which were previously announced. As a result, Kaola has been deconsolidated from the Company and its historical financial results are reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations accordingly. The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release are presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated.
[2] As used in this press release, non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS are defined to exclude share-based compensation expenses. See "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
Fourth Quarter 2019 and Recent 2020 Operational Highlights
- Expanded user base and diversified portfolio with new games launched in China including:
- Fantasy Westward Journey 3D, released in December, topped China's iOS download chart soon after its launch, capturing wide interest from game players.
- Introduced other thrilling new titles including Xuan Yuan Sword: Dragon Upon the Cloud, Bloom & Blade, Onmyoji: The Card Game and Champion of the Fields, The Ninth Institute and Astracraft.
- Deepened international brand recognition with popular games:
- Knives Out remained popular in Japan and topped the iOS grossing chart several times in the fourth quarter.
- Identity V ranked third on Japan's top iOS grossing chart several times in November and December.
- Marvel Super War, released in December in several Southeast Asian markets, gained popularity and topped many iOS download charts.
- Continued popularity of Blizzard Entertainment's World of Warcraft® in China, bolstered by the release of World of Warcraft Classic, achieving a record number of total monthly subscribers in the fourth quarter, with increased revenue quarter-over-quarter.
- Advanced exciting game pipeline, including: Onmyoji: Yokai Koya, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened，EVE Echoes, Ghost World Chronicle, Revelation mobile game, Marvel Duel, Diablo® Immortal™ and Pokémon Quest.
- Net revenues from Youdao's learning services and products were RMB311.9 million (US$44.8 million) for the fourth quarter of 2019, a 128.6% increase from the same period in 2018.
- Advanced NetEase Cloud Music with strong revenue growth, expanding the Company's community of independent musicians to more than 100,000 and over 270 billion playbacks of their songs in 2019.
"We saw strong growth across our primary businesses, increasing our total annual net revenues and net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders year-over-year by 16% and 60%, respectively, due to strong performances in our online game services as well as other business segments," said Mr. William Ding, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NetEase. "Our online game services net revenues continued to grow, propelled by the sustained and growing popularity of our existing titles, again demonstrating the longevity of our game franchises. At the end of the year, we launched the long-anticipated Fantasy Westward Journey 3D, which gave us a wonderful start to the first quarter. We will continue to bring more masterpieces to both domestic and global players in 2020.
"Our online education and music businesses also performed remarkably well. Youdao is exploring new approaches to grow its business, replicating successful course experiences to produce premium learning content, products and scale with a positive impact to its margins. Our differentiation in music offerings is also becoming more evident. We are helping hundreds of thousands of independent musicians create and promote their work to Chinese music lovers with our platform's specialized promotion and distribution capabilities in independent music. We believe that NetEase's orientation as a forerunner in these evolving markets positions us well for growth and the ability to create additional value for our stakeholders. Finally, with respect to the COVID-19 outbreak, we currently expect to see some impact to our business lines in the near-term, however, the situation is evolving. NetEase is committed to providing support to affected communities and working together as we move through this challenging time," Mr. Ding concluded.
Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB15,734.8 million (US$2,260.2 million), compared to RMB14,635.7 million and RMB14,405.3 million for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively.
Net revenues from online game services were RMB11,604.3 million (US$1,666.9 million) for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB11,534.8 million and RMB11,019.6 million for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively. Net revenues from mobile games accounted for approximately 70.4% of net revenues from online games for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 71.0% and 69.7% for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively.
Net revenues from Youdao were RMB410.4 million (US$59.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB345.9 million and RMB230.1 million for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively.
Net revenues from innovative businesses and others were RMB3,720.0 million (US$534.4 million) for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB2,755.0 million and RMB3,155.6 million for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively.
Gross Profit
Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB8,210.4 million (US$1,179.4 million), compared to RMB7,870.4 million and RMB7,530.5 million for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively.
Gross profit for online game services was stable quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year increase in online game services gross profit was primarily due to increased revenue contribution from mobile games including Life-After, Invincible and Identity V.
The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases in Youdao gross profit were primarily due to increased net revenues from its learning services and products.
The quarter-over-quarter increase in innovative businesses and others gross profit was primarily contributed from NetEase Cloud Music and NetEase's advertising services. The year-over-year increase in innovative businesses and others gross profit was primarily due to increased net revenues from NetEase Cloud Music.
Gross Profit Margin
Gross profit margin for online game services for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 63.1%, compared to 63.8% and 62.8% for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively. Gross profit margin for online game services was generally stable, fluctuating within a narrow band based on the revenue mix of mobile and PC-client, as well as self-developed and licensed games.
Gross profit margin for Youdao for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 29.8%, compared to 25.8% and 29.7% for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase in Youdao gross profit margin was mainly due to an improvement from its learning services and products and online marketing services. Gross profit margin for Youdao was stable year-over-year.
Gross profit margin for innovative businesses and others for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 20.6%, compared to 15.2% and 17.0% for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase in innovative businesses and others gross profit margin was primarily contributed from NetEase Cloud Music and NetEase's advertising services. The year-over-year increase in innovative businesses and others gross profit margin was primarily due to increased net revenues from NetEase Cloud Music.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB5,234.0 million (US$751.8 million), compared to RMB4,535.6 million and RMB4,455.4 million for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases in total operating expenses were mainly due to increased marketing expenditures related to online game services.
Other Income[3]
Other income consisted of investment income, interest income, foreign exchange gains and losses and others. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases in other income for the fourth quarter of 2019 were mainly due to the fair value changes of equity investments in publicly traded companies.
Income Taxes[3]
The Company recorded a net income tax charge of RMB876.3 million (US$125.9 million) for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB88.0 million and RMB917.7 million for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 22.1%, compared to 2.1% and 25.9% for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively. The effective tax rate represents certain estimates by the Company regarding the tax obligations and benefits applicable to it in each quarter.
Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income[3]
Net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled RMB3,053.7 million (US$438.6 million), compared to RMB4,134.2 million and RMB2,536.2 million for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively.
Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled RMB3,662.3 million (US$526.1 million), compared to RMB4,726.0 million and RMB3,181.2 million for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively.
NetEase reported basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS of US$3.40 and US$3.36, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company reported basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS of US$4.60 and US$4.56, respectively, for the preceding quarter, and basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS of US$2.85 and US$2.83, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS were US$4.07 and US$4.03, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS of US$5.26 and US$5.22, respectively, for the preceding quarter, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS of US$3.57 and US$3.55, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2018.
[3] The Company has adjusted the gain from the disposal of its Kaola e-commerce business in the third quarter of 2019 from continuing operations to discontinued operations. This resulted in, among other things, a decrease in "Other, net," "Income tax" and "Net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders" for the third quarter of 2019. Please see the footnote to the consolidated statements of income in this press release for additional information.
Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
Net Revenues
Net revenues for fiscal year 2019 were RMB59,241.1 million (US$8,509.5 million), compared to RMB51,178.6 million for fiscal year 2018.
Net revenues from online game services were RMB46,422.6 million (US$6,668.2 million) for fiscal year 2019, compared to RMB40,190.1 million for fiscal year 2018. Mobile games accounted for approximately 71.4% of net revenues from online game services for fiscal year 2019, compared to 71.0% for fiscal year 2018.
Net revenues from Youdao were RMB1,304.9 million (US$187.4 million) for fiscal year 2019, compared to RMB731.6 million for fiscal year 2018.
Net revenues from innovative businesses and others were RMB11,513.6 million (US$1,653.8 million) for fiscal year 2019, compared to RMB10,256.9 million for fiscal year 2018.
Gross Profit
Gross profit for fiscal year 2019 was RMB31,555.3 million (US$4,532.6 million), compared to RMB27,346.1 million for fiscal year 2018.
The year-over-year increase in online game services gross profit for fiscal year 2019 was primarily attributable to increased revenue contribution from mobile games such as Life-After, Invincible and Identity V.
The year-over-year increase in Youdao gross profit for fiscal year 2019 was primarily attributable to the rapid development of its learning services and products.
The year-over-year increase in innovative businesses and others gross profit for fiscal year 2019 was primarily due to increased net revenues from NetEase Cloud Music, CC live-streaming and Yanxuan, as well as improved cost control.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses for fiscal year 2019 were RMB17,764.6 million (US$2,551.7 million), compared to RMB17,368.8 million for fiscal year 2018. The year-over-year increase in total operating expenses for fiscal year 2019 was primarily due to increased research and development investments and staff-related costs, partially offset by decreased selling and marketing expenditures.
Other Income
Other income consisted of investment income/ (loss), interest income, foreign exchange gains and losses and others. The year-over-year increase in other income for fiscal year 2019 was mainly due to fair value changes of equity investments in publicly traded companies.
Income Taxes
The Company recorded a net income tax charge of RMB2,914.7 million (US$418.7 million) and RMB2,460.7 million for fiscal years 2019 and 2018, respectively. The effective tax rate was 17.8% for fiscal year 2019, compared to 22.2% for fiscal year 2018. The lower effective tax rate for fiscal year 2019 was mainly due to reduced losses from certain subsidiaries of the Company.
Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income
Net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders for fiscal year 2019 totaled RMB13,275.0 million (US$1,906.8 million), compared to RMB8,291.1 million for fiscal year 2018.
Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders for fiscal year 2019 totaled RMB15,662.7 million (US$2,249.8 million), compared to RMB10,761.3 million for fiscal year 2018.
NetEase reported basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS of US$14.80 and US$14.67, respectively, for fiscal year 2019, and basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS of US$9.20 and US$9.15, respectively, for fiscal year 2018.
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS were US$17.46 and US$17.31, respectively, for fiscal year 2019, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS of US$11.94 and US$11.87, respectively, for fiscal year 2018.
Quarterly Dividend
The board of directors has approved a dividend of US$1.02 per ADS for the fourth quarter of 2019, which is expected to be paid on March 20, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 13, 2020.
NetEase paid a dividend of US$7.59 per ADS for the third quarter of 2019 on December 13, 2019.
Starting in the second quarter of 2019, the Company's policy has been to set quarterly dividends at an amount equivalent to approximately 20%-30% of the Company's anticipated net income after tax in each fiscal quarter. The determination to make dividend distributions and the amount of such distributions in any particular quarter will be made at the discretion of the board of directors and will be based upon the Company's operations and earnings, cash flow, financial condition and other relevant factors.
Other Information
As of December 31, 2019, the Company's total cash and cash equivalents, current and non-current time deposits and short-term investments balance totaled RMB74,406.0 million (US$10,687.8 million), compared to RMB49,652.5 million as of December 31, 2018. Cash flow generated from continuing operating activities was RMB16,911.0 million (US$2,429.1 million) for fiscal year 2019, compared to RMB14,659.8 million for fiscal year 2018.
Share Repurchase/ Purchase Program
On November 14, 2018, the Company announced that its board of directors had approved a share repurchase program of up to US$1.0 billion of the Company's outstanding ADSs for a period not to exceed 12 months beginning on November 16, 2018. As of November 15, 2019, the last day of such program, approximately 1,000 ADSs had been repurchased under this program.
On November 20, 2019, the Company announced that its board of directors had approved a share purchase program of up to US$20.0 million of Youdao's outstanding ADSs for a period not to exceed 12 months beginning on November 25, 2019. Under the terms of this program, NetEase may purchase Youdao's ADSs in open-market transactions on the New York Stock Exchange. As of December 31, 2019, approximately 50,000 ADSs had been purchased under this program.
On February 26, 2020, the Company announced that its board of directors had approved a share repurchase program of up to US$1.0 billion of the Company's outstanding ADSs for a period not to exceed 12 months beginning on March 2, 2020. Under the terms of this program, NetEase may repurchase its issued and outstanding ADSs in open-market transactions on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.
For both of the above-mentioned current programs, it is expected that the timing and dollar amount of purchase transactions will be in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Rule 10b-18 requirements and such purchases may be affected pursuant to a plan in conformity with SEC Rule 10b5-1. The extent to which NetEase repurchases its ADSs or purchases Youdao's ADSs will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions. These programs may be suspended or discontinued at any time.
** The United States dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. Translations of amounts from RMB into United States dollars for the convenience of the reader were calculated at the noon buying rate of US$1.00 = RMB 6.9618 on December 31, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at that rate on December 31, 2019, or at any other certain date. The percentages stated are calculated based on RMB.
Change in Segment Reporting
Effective in the third quarter of 2019, the Company changed its segment disclosure to add the financial results of its certain advertising services and Yanxuan into innovative businesses and others in light of the relatively small revenue contribution from those businesses to the Company's total consolidated net revenues in 2019. The Company sold its Kaola e-commerce business in September 2019. In addition, the Company has commenced separately reporting the results of its majority-controlled subsidiary Youdao, Inc. which completed its initial public offering and listing on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2019. As a result, since the third quarter of 2019 the Company has reported the following segments: online game services, Youdao and innovative businesses and others. The Company retrospectively revised prior period segment information to conform to current period presentation. This change in segment reporting aligns with the manner in which the Company's operating decision maker ("CODM") currently receives and uses financial information to allocate resources and evaluate the performance of reporting segments.
Impact of the Recently Adopted Major Accounting Pronouncements
In February 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-02 "Leases" as amended, which generally requires lessees to recognize operating and financing lease liabilities and corresponding right-of-use assets on the balance sheet and to provide enhanced disclosures surrounding the amount, timing and uncertainty of cash flows arising from leasing arrangements. The Company adopted the new standard effective January 1, 2019 on a modified retrospective basis and did not restate comparative periods. The Company recognized approximately RMB577.0 million as total right-of-use assets as well as total lease liabilities for the operating leases on its consolidated balance sheet as of January 1, 2019, excluding the impact from held-for-sale businesses. The Company recognized RMB463.7 million and RMB471.4 million as total right-of-use assets and total lease liabilities, respectively, for the operating leases on its consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2019. Right-of-use assets are included in other long-term assets, and lease liabilities are included in accrual liabilities and other payables and other long-term payables, respectively based on payment terms on the consolidated balance sheet. Other than the foregoing, the Company does not expect the new standard to have a material impact on the net assets of the Company's consolidated financial statements.
Notes to Unaudited Financial Information
The unaudited financial information disclosed in this press release is preliminary. The audit of the financial statements and related notes to be included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 is still in progress. In addition, because an audit of the Company's internal controls over financial reporting in connection with section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 has not yet been completed, the Company makes no representation as to the effectiveness of those internal controls as of the end of fiscal year 2019.
Adjustments to the financial statements may be identified when the audit work is completed, which could result in significant differences between the Company's audited financial statements and this preliminary unaudited financial information.
Conference Call
NetEase's management team will host a teleconference call with simultaneous webcast at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020). NetEase's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.
Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 1-929-477-0324 and providing conference ID: 3349954, 10-15 minutes prior to the initiation of the call. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-719-457-0820 and entering passcode 3349954#. The replay will be available through March 11, 2020.
This call will be webcast live and the replay will be available for 12 months. Both will be available on NetEase's Investor Relations website at http://ir.netease.com.
About NetEase, Inc.
NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is a leading internet technology company based in China dedicated to providing premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China and has been expanding rapidly into other international markets such as Japan and North America in more recent years. In addition to its self-developed game content, NetEase also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers. NetEase also offers other innovative services, including the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao, music streaming and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. The accuracy of these statements may be impacted by a number of business risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks related to: the risk that the online game market will not continue to grow or that NetEase will not be able to maintain its leading position in that market within China or globally, which could occur if, for example, its new online games or expansion packs and other improvements to its existing games do not become as popular as management anticipates; the risk that Covid-19 or other health risks in China or globally could adversely affect the Company's operations or financial results; the ability of NetEase to effectively market its games and other services and achieve a positive return on its marketing expenditures; the risk that changes in Chinese government regulation of the market for online games, education products and services and e-commerce may limit future growth of NetEase's revenues or cause revenues to decline; the risk that NetEase may not be able to continuously develop new and creative online services or that NetEase will not be able to set, or follow in a timely manner, trends in the market; the risk that the e-commerce market or the internet advertising market in China will not grow and will remain subject to intense competition; the risk that NetEase will not be able to control its expenses in future periods; competition in NetEase's existing and potential markets; governmental uncertainties (including possible changes in the effective tax rates applicable to NetEase and its subsidiaries and affiliates and the ability of NetEase to receive and maintain approvals of the preferential tax treatments); the risk that fluctuations in the value of the Renminbi with respect to other currencies could adversely affect NetEase's business and financial results; and other risks outlined in NetEase's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NetEase does not undertake any obligation to update this forward-looking information, except as required under the applicable law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
NetEase considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").
NetEase defines non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders as net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders enables NetEase's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. NetEase believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. NetEase also believes that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders is that it does not reflect all items of expense/ income that affect our operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in our business and are not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures NetEase uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
NetEase compensates for these limitations by reconciling non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. NetEase encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Contact for Media and Investors:
Margaret Shi
NetEase, Inc.
ir@service.netease.com
Tel: (+86) 571-8985-3378
Brandi Piacente
Investor Relations
netease@thepiacentegroup.com
Tel: (+1) 212-481-2050
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(RMB and USD in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
4,977,432
3,246,373
466,312
Time deposits
32,900,287
53,487,075
7,682,937
Restricted cash
4,692,050
3,150,354
452,520
Accounts receivable, net
4,002,487
4,169,358
598,891
Inventories, net
1,065,615
650,557
93,447
Prepayments and other current assets
3,925,205
4,817,422
691,979
Short-term investments
11,674,775
15,312,595
2,199,517
Assets held for sale
5,477,869
271,278
38,967
Total current assets
68,715,720
85,105,012
12,224,570
Non-current assets:
Property, equipment and software, net
4,672,079
4,621,712
663,867
Land use right, net
3,271,512
3,707,179
532,503
Deferred tax assets
1,064,295
903,904
129,838
Time deposits
100,000
2,360,000
338,993
Other long-term assets
8,175,177
15,424,166
2,215,543
Assets held for sale
969,145
2,398
344
Total non-current assets
18,252,208
27,019,359
3,881,088
Total assets
86,967,928
112,124,371
16,105,658
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and
Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
1,201,210
1,212,303
174,136
Salary and welfare payables
2,799,212
2,957,360
424,798
Taxes payable
2,260,646
3,156,513
453,405
Short-term loans
13,658,554
16,828,226
2,417,223
Deferred revenue
7,718,485
8,602,227
1,235,633
Accrued liabilities and other payables
5,005,190
5,484,228
787,760
Liabilites held for sale
2,465,713
2,156
310
Total current liabilities
35,109,010
38,243,013
5,493,265
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred tax liabilities
392,598
382,030
54,875
Other long-term payable
48,921
456,912
65,631
Liabilites held for sale
5,818
961
138
Total non-current liabilities
447,337
839,903
120,644
Total liabilities
35,556,347
39,082,916
5,613,909
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
5,385,736
10,448,600
1,500,847
Total NetEase, Inc.'s equity
45,231,636
61,453,699
8,827,272
Noncontrolling interests
794,209
1,139,156
163,630
Total shareholders' equity
46,025,845
62,592,855
8,990,902
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and
shareholders' equity
86,967,928
112,124,371
16,105,658
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2019
2019
2019
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Net revenues
14,405,268
14,635,690
15,734,804
2,260,163
51,178,575
59,241,145
8,509,458
Cost of revenues
(6,874,738)
(6,765,340)
(7,524,376)
(1,080,809)
(23,832,426)
(27,685,845)
(3,976,823)
Gross profit
7,530,530
7,870,350
8,210,428
1,179,354
27,346,149
31,555,300
4,532,635
Selling and marketing expenses
(1,603,137)
(1,619,531)
(2,153,743)
(309,366)
(6,911,710)
(6,221,127)
(893,609)
General and administrative expenses
(821,925)
(753,794)
(812,754)
(116,745)
(3,078,635)
(3,130,298)
(449,639)
Research and development expenses
(2,030,323)
(2,162,254)
(2,267,488)
(325,704)
(7,378,460)
(8,413,224)
(1,208,484)
Total operating expenses
(4,455,385)
(4,535,579)
(5,233,985)
(751,815)
(17,368,805)
(17,764,649)
(2,551,732)
Operating profit
3,075,145
3,334,771
2,976,443
427,539
9,977,344
13,790,651
1,980,903
Other income:
Investment income/ (loss), net
46,366
394,907
731,447
105,066
(22,383)
1,306,320
187,641
Interest income, net
166,291
184,795
279,546
40,154
586,671
821,774
118,040
Exchange (losses)/ gains, net
(15,906)
120,562
(128,522)
(18,461)
(51,799)
25,166
3,615
Other, net
272,948
214,847
109,385
15,712
586,916
439,422
63,119
Income before tax
3,544,844
4,249,882
3,968,299
570,010
11,076,749
16,383,333
2,353,318
Income tax
(917,654)
(87,957)
(876,329)
(125,877)
(2,460,650)
(2,914,726)
(418,674)
Net income from continuing operations
2,627,190
4,161,925
3,091,970
444,133
8,616,099
13,468,607
1,934,644
Net (loss)/ income from discontinued operations
(838,492)
8,596,089
-
-
(2,138,682)
7,962,519
1,143,744
Net income
1,788,698
12,758,014
3,091,970
444,133
6,477,417
21,431,126
3,078,388
Deemed dividends attributable to redeemable
noncontrolling interests
(54,604)
(70,124)
(59,588)
(8,559)
(248,098)
(271,543)
(39,005)
Net (income)/ loss attributable to noncontrolling
interests
(36,395)
42,409
21,350
3,067
(76,912)
77,933
11,194
Net income attributable to the Company's
shareholders
1,697,699
12,730,299
3,053,732
438,641
6,152,407
21,237,516
3,050,577
Including:
-Net income from continuing operations attributable to
the Company's shareholders
2,536,191
4,134,210
3,053,732
438,641
8,291,089
13,274,997
1,906,833
-Net (loss)/ income from discontined operations
attributable to the Company's shareholders
(838,492)
8,596,089
-
-
(2,138,682)
7,962,519
1,143,744
Basic net income/ (loss) per share:
0.53
3.95
0.95
0.14
1.90
6.59
0.95
-Continuing operations
0.79
1.28
0.95
0.14
2.56
4.12
0.59
-Discontinued operations
(0.26)
2.67
-
-
(0.66)
2.47
0.36
Basic net income/ (loss) per ADS:
13.27
98.66
23.65
3.40
47.54
164.86
23.68
-Continuing operations
19.82
32.04
23.65
3.40
64.07
103.05
14.80
-Discontinued operations
(6.55)
66.62
-
-
(16.53)
61.81
8.88
Diluted net income/ (loss) per share:
0.53
3.91
0.93
0.13
1.89
6.53
0.94
-Continuing operations
0.79
1.27
0.93
0.13
2.55
4.08
0.59
-Discontinued operations
(0.26)
2.64
-
-
(0.66)
2.45
0.35
Diluted net income/ (loss) per ADS:
13.18
97.80
23.37
3.36
47.26
163.37
23.47
-Continuing operations
19.69
31.76
23.37
3.36
63.69
102.12
14.67
-Discontinued operations
(6.51)
66.04
-
-
(16.43)
61.25
8.80
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
outstanding, basic
3,199,277
3,225,704
3,228,387
3,228,387
3,235,324
3,220,473
3,220,473
Weighted average number of ADS outstanding, basic
127,971
129,028
129,135
129,135
129,413
128,819
128,819
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
outstanding, diluted
3,220,724
3,254,269
3,266,587
3,266,587
3,254,689
3,249,972
3,249,972
Weighted average number of ADS outstanding, diluted
128,829
130,171
130,663
130,663
130,188
129,999
129,999
Note: The Company has adjusted the related gain from disposal of Kaola e-commerce business in the third quarter of 2019 from continuing operations to discontinued
operations. This resulted in a decrease in "Other, net" and "Income tax", and an increase in "Net (loss)/ income from discontinued operations", in the Company's
consolidated statements of income, amounting to RMB8,751.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. Accordingly, basic and diluted net income per ADS from continuing
operations decreased by RMB67.82 and RMB67.23, respectively, and basic and diluted net income per ADS from discontinued operations increased by the same amounts
for the third quarter of 2019. There is no impact on "Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders".
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(RMB and USD in thousands)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December
31,
September
30,
December
31,
December
31,
December
31,
December
31,
December
31,
2018
2019
2019
2019
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
1,788,698
12,758,014
3,091,970
444,133
6,477,417
21,431,126
3,078,388
Net loss/ (income) from discontinued operations
838,492
(8,596,089)
-
-
2,138,682
(7,962,519)
(1,143,744)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net
cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
666,790
703,387
695,644
99,923
2,060,135
2,613,782
375,446
Fair value changes and impairment losses of short-term
investments, investments in associated companies,
other long-term investments and other intangible assets, net
(87,895)
(330,352)
(724,520)
(104,071)
(55,611)
(1,231,732)
(176,927)
Share-based compensation cost
645,458
593,259
622,363
89,397
2,471,731
2,404,089
345,326
(Reversal of)/ allowance for provision for doubtful debts
(2,090)
4,725
(17,843)
(2,563)
50,954
(28,583)
(4,106)
(Gains)/ losses on disposal of property, equipment and software
(640)
(2,639)
3,571
513
(1,385)
5,122
736
Unrealized exchange losses/ (gains)
2,348
(111,807)
131,869
18,942
31,998
(9,981)
(1,434)
Gains on disposal of long-term investments and businesses
(175,957)
(83,678)
(2,677)
(385)
(213,339)
(98,489)
(14,147)
Deferred income taxes
(133,514)
(114,434)
(504,313)
(72,440)
(70,621)
150,629
21,637
Net equity share of losses/ (gains) from associated companies
17,643
(8,595)
(12,269)
(1,762)
98,301
(4,322)
(621)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
340,955
(333,859)
545,607
78,372
(612,656)
(11,314)
(1,625)
Inventories
(129,588)
83,150
36,191
5,199
(81,440)
415,057
59,619
Land use right/ prepayments of land use right
-
(418,876)
(45,295)
(6,506)
-
(464,171)
(66,674)
Other prepayments and current assets
105,360
(327,558)
(264,013)
(37,923)
(719,035)
(1,024,393)
(147,145)
Accounts payable
12,090
(105,131)
136,690
19,634
112,435
13,229
1,900
Salary and welfare payables
283,346
(447,025)
1,034,413
148,584
725,515
146,146
20,993
Taxes payable
429,145
(408,348)
168,247
24,167
685,024
(133,801)
(19,219)
Deferred revenue
542,501
816,599
406,160
58,341
1,757,874
883,742
126,942
Accrued liabilities and other payables
135,999
175,544
208,902
30,007
(196,136)
(182,646)
(26,235)
Net cash provided by continuing operating activities
5,279,141
3,846,287
5,510,697
791,562
14,659,843
16,910,971
2,429,110
Net cash provided by/ (used in) discontinued operating activities
656,301
7,136
-
-
(1,243,966)
305,487
43,880
Net cash provided by operating activities
5,935,442
3,853,423
5,510,697
791,562
13,415,877
17,216,458
2,472,990
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property, equipment and software
(304,900)
(329,722)
(235,717)
(33,859)
(2,169,404)
(1,209,477)
(173,731)
Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and software
922
5,190
49,693
7,138
6,688
60,601
8,705
Purchase of intangible assets, content and licensed copyrights
(635,495)
(208,748)
(760,698)
(109,267)
(1,741,225)
(2,119,307)
(304,419)
Purchase of land use right
(31,759)
-
-
-
(2,926,795)
-
-
Net change in short-term investments with terms of three
months or less
(2,619,634)
(683,304)
(1,802,689)
(258,940)
(1,172,326)
(1,023,165)
(146,969)
Purchase of short-term investments with terms over three months
(2,940,000)
(4,997,000)
(3,373,000)
(484,501)
(13,393,000)
(22,370,000)
(3,213,249)
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments with terms
over three months
5,302,899
5,901,842
9,252,687
1,329,065
13,071,359
20,225,342
2,905,189
Investment in associated companies and other long-term
investments
(393,801)
(711,229)
(231,714)
(33,284)
(3,023,491)
(1,562,188)
(224,394)
Proceeds from disposal of long-term investments
-
127,332
28,289
4,064
-
406,702
58,419
Placement/rollover of matured time deposits
(19,933,370)
(19,339,634)
(24,912,424)
(3,578,446)
(41,553,428)
(77,083,350)
(11,072,330)
Proceeds from maturities of time deposits
13,349,755
11,869,243
7,964,392
1,144,013
39,924,525
54,381,647
7,811,435
Net change in other assets
46,513
63,196
(17,229)
(2,475)
(133,039)
(42,345)
(6,082)
Amounts received from/(paid to) disposed businesses
436,593
1,488,349
7,092,216
1,018,733
(1,889,560)
9,031,051
1,297,229
Net cash used in continuing investing activities
(7,722,277)
(6,814,485)
(6,946,194)
(997,759)
(14,999,696)
(21,304,489)
(3,060,197)
Net cash (used in)/ provided by discontinued investing activities
(509,944)
(264,897)
-
-
1,430,181
(832,252)
(119,546)
Net cash used in investing activities
(8,232,221)
(7,079,382)
(6,946,194)
(997,759)
(13,569,515)
(22,136,741)
(3,179,743)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)
(RMB and USD in thousands)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2019
2019
2019
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds of short-term bank loans with terms over three months
25,000
58,840
358,372
51,477
34,256
730,087
104,870
Payment of short-term bank loans with terms over three months
-
-
(296,823)
(42,636)
(18,761)
(296,823)
(42,636)
Net changes in short-term loans with terms of three months or less
16,163
1,469,031
1,472,244
211,475
6,194,113
2,538,267
364,599
Capital contribution from noncontrolling interests and
redeemable noncontrolling interests shareholders, net
3,216,112
128,192
6,528,274
937,728
4,334,684
6,940,990
997,011
Cash (paid)/ refund received for share repurchase
(61,574)
(7)
-
-
(7,516,679)
10,638
1,528
Dividends paid to shareholders
(399,374)
(923,444)
(6,890,484)
(989,756)
(1,440,194)
(8,840,634)
(1,269,878)
Net cash provided by financing activities
2,796,327
732,612
1,171,583
168,288
1,587,419
1,082,525
155,494
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents
and restricted cash held in foreign currencies
(14,517)
38,196
(26,846)
(3,856)
81,511
29,080
4,177
Net increase/ (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
485,031
(2,455,151)
(290,760)
(41,765)
1,515,292
(3,808,678)
(547,082)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash,
at the beginning of the period
9,721,507
9,143,771
6,688,620
960,760
8,691,246
10,206,538
1,466,077
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of the period
10,206,538
6,688,620
6,397,860
918,995
10,206,538
6,397,860
918,995
Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of held for sale
537,056
14,693
1,133
163
537,056
1,133
163
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing
operations at end of the period
9,669,482
6,673,927
6,396,727
918,832
9,669,482
6,396,727
918,832
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information of continuing
operations:
Cash paid for income tax, net
418,783
906,425
1,189,622
170,879
2,003,158
3,193,802
458,761
Cash paid for interest expense
98,528
73,573
133,748
19,212
301,761
431,395
61,966
Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing
activities of continuing opearations:
Fixed asset purchases financed by accounts payable and accrued
liabilities
351,610
292,528
304,944
43,802
351,610
304,944
43,802
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION
(RMB and USD in thousands, except percentages)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2019
2019
2019
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Net revenues:
Online game services
11,019,553
11,534,763
11,604,332
1,666,858
40,190,057
46,422,640
6,668,195
Youdao
230,091
345,908
410,432
58,955
731,598
1,304,883
187,435
Innovative businesses and
others
3,155,624
2,755,019
3,720,040
534,350
10,256,920
11,513,622
1,653,828
Total net revenues
14,405,268
14,635,690
15,734,804
2,260,163
51,178,575
59,241,145
8,509,458
Cost of revenues:
Online game services
(4,094,688)
(4,172,678)
(4,281,559)
(615,007)
(14,617,656)
(16,974,234)
(2,438,196)
Youdao
(161,810)
(256,674)
(288,002)
(41,369)
(515,133)
(934,261)
(134,198)
Innovative businesses and
others
(2,618,240)
(2,335,988)
(2,954,815)
(424,433)
(8,699,637)
(9,777,350)
(1,404,429)
Total cost of revenues
(6,874,738)
(6,765,340)
(7,524,376)
(1,080,809)
(23,832,426)
(27,685,845)
(3,976,823)
Gross profit:
Online game services
6,924,865
7,362,085
7,322,773
1,051,851
25,572,401
29,448,406
4,229,999
Youdao
68,281
89,234
122,430
17,586
216,465
370,622
53,237
Innovative businesses and
others
537,384
419,031
765,225
109,917
1,557,283
1,736,272
249,399
Total gross profit
7,530,530
7,870,350
8,210,428
1,179,354
27,346,149
31,555,300
4,532,635
Gross profit margin:
Online game services
62.8%
63.8%
63.1%
63.1%
63.6%
63.4%
63.4%
Youdao
29.7%
25.8%
29.8%
29.8%
29.6%
28.4%
28.4%
Innovative businesses and
others
17.0%
15.2%
20.6%
20.6%
15.2%
15.1%
15.1%
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.
NETEASE, INC.
NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00 = RMB 6.9618 on the last trading day of December 2019 (December 31, 2019) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.
Note 2: Share-based compensation cost reported in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands):
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2019
2019
2019
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Share-based compensation cost included in:
Cost of revenue
204,776
180,990
191,470
27,503
757,341
758,810
108,996
Operating expenses
- Selling and marketing expenses
27,267
21,176
17,353
2,493
102,638
84,920
12,198
- General and administrative expenses
196,703
200,394
211,506
30,381
787,200
797,120
114,499
- Research and development expenses
216,712
190,699
202,034
29,020
824,552
763,239
109,633
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2019
2019
2019
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Net income from continuing operations attributable to
the Company's shareholders
2,536,191
4,134,210
3,053,732
438,641
8,291,089
13,274,997
1,906,833
Add: Share-based compensation
645,038
591,769
608,598
87,420
2,470,179
2,387,675
342,968
Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations
attributable to the Company's shareholders
3,181,229
4,725,979
3,662,330
526,061
10,761,268
15,662,672
2,249,801
Non-GAAP basic net income from continuing
operations per share
0.99
1.47
1.13
0.16
3.33
4.86
0.70
Non-GAAP basic net income from continuing
operations per ADS
24.86
36.63
28.36
4.07
83.15
121.59
17.46
Non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing
operations per share
0.99
1.45
1.12
0.16
3.31
4.82
0.69
Non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing
operations per ADS
24.69
36.31
28.03
4.03
82.66
120.48
17.31
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netease-reports-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2019-unaudited-financial-results-301011653.html
SOURCE NetEase, Inc.
© PRNewswire 2020
|
|Latest news on NETEASE, INC.,
|
|