Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetEase, Inc.,    NTES

NETEASE, INC.,

(NTES)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 06/11 04:00:00 pm
411.44 USD   -2.92%
02:48aTech Firms Lift Hong Kong Bid For New Listings -- WSJ
DJ
06/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tech Firms Lift Hong Kong Bid For New Listings -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 02:48am EDT

By Joanne Chiu

Hong Kong's status as a venue for major Chinese technology companies got a boost Thursday, as shares in mobile-games group NetEase Inc. jumped on their debut in the city, while e-commerce company JD.com Inc. fixed a price for its own US$3.9 billion offering.

The duo are following Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in securing secondary listings close to their home market, and the deals come as tensions between the U.S. and China widen to include financial-markets issues. The Senate in May passed a bill that could kick Chinese companies off U.S. stock exchanges unless American authorities can inspect their audits.

In addition, the listings are proceeding as the prospect of a Beijing-imposed national-security law raises questions about the city's future as an international financial and commercial hub. Robust demand for the new shares has buoyed the Hong Kong dollar, prompting official intervention to stop the pegged currency strengthening too much.

On Thursday, shares in NetEase Inc. closed 5.7% higher, after its Hong Kong stock traded for the first time following a US$2.7 billion fundraising. Meanwhile, people familiar with the matter said JD.com has guided investors it plans to price its stock sale at 226 Hong Kong dollars (US$29.15) a share -- implying a total value of about US$3.9 billion, ahead of a trading debut in a week's time.

The offerings are a boost for exchange-operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd., which in 2018 revamped its rules to allow founder-friendly corporate-governance structures, such as shares with unequal voting rights.

With Alibaba, JD, Meituan Dianping, NetEase and Tencent Holdings Ltd., the Hong Kong market will be home to five Chinese tech firms with market valuations of more than US$50 billion each.

"While a U.S. listing enables issuers to build a profile with international investors, a potential second listing in Hong Kong can help to further broaden their shareholder base, such as to include day-to-day customers of their apps and services," said Johnson Chui, head of equity capital markets for Asia Pacific at Credit Suisse.

The bank is one of three sponsors for the NetEase deal. Mr. Chui said listing-rule changes and moves to allow companies with super-voting rights into the benchmark Hang Seng Index have increased the appeal of a secondary listing in Hong Kong for U.S.-listed Chinese companies.

A Hong Kong listing also means investors can trade nearly 24 hours a day, given the different trading hours for U.S.-listed American depositary receipts and for Hong Kong-listed shares, he said.

Depositary receipts in both JD.com and NetEase have soared this year, giving the companies market valuations of about US$86 billion and US$55 billion, respectively. For both deals in Hong Kong, bankers have the option to increase the eventual deal size by 15%.

JD.com's shares will carry the ticker 9618.HK, and as is customary for follow-on share offerings, they were priced slightly cheaper than the shares outstanding. The offer price represents a 3.9% discount to the price implied by Wednesday's closing price for JD.com's American depositary receipts. Each ADR is equivalent to two ordinary shares in Hong Kong.

The share sales have helped boost the local currency. So far in June the Hong Kong Monetary Authority has sold HK$27.4 billion for U.S. dollars, keeping the city's currency from strengthening beyond 7.75 per dollar.

In a note to clients dated Thursday, analysts at China Renaissance said other large, U.S.-listed Chinese firms eligible to list in Hong Kong included Baidu Inc., TAL Education Group, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., and Trip.com Group Ltd.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -3.77% 215.24 Delayed Quote.1.48%
ASA INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC 0.64% 156.25 Delayed Quote.-41.15%
BAIDU, INC. -4.26% 111.83 Delayed Quote.-11.53%
BASE CO., LTD. -2.78% 4370 End-of-day quote.61.65%
BASE, INC. -0.14% 3575 End-of-day quote.103.70%
BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC 0.00% 40 Delayed Quote.-9.09%
BID CORPORATION LIMITED -0.48% 260.25 End-of-day quote.-21.19%
CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.85% 11.68 End-of-day quote.-23.26%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -6.69% 9.462 Delayed Quote.-27.80%
EQUITY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 0.14% 34.85 End-of-day quote.-34.86%
EXPRESS, INC. -14.55% 1.88 Delayed Quote.-61.40%
FOUNDER HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.44% 0.4 End-of-day quote.-10.11%
FUTURE PLC -3.89% 1186 Delayed Quote.-18.21%
HANG SENG -2.33% 24494.41 Real-time Quote.-13.11%
HUB CO., LTD. -4.46% 707 End-of-day quote.-32.15%
INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY PJSC 0.67% 30 End-of-day quote.383.87%
MEITUAN DIANPING 3.38% 165 End-of-day quote.61.92%
NETEASE, INC., -2.92% 411.44 Delayed Quote.34.18%
ORIENTAL HOLDINGS -1.51% 5.86 End-of-day quote.-10.53%
PEOPLE CORPORATION -0.76% 9.14 Delayed Quote.-8.87%
PROSPECT CO., LTD. -5.41% 35 End-of-day quote.20.69%
SHARE PLC 1.65% 30.75 Delayed Quote.3.36%
TAL EDUCATION GROUP -3.81% 63.04 Delayed Quote.30.79%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.85% 442.4 End-of-day quote.17.78%
WILL GROUP, INC. -4.49% 702 End-of-day quote.-43.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NETEASE, INC.,
02:48aTech Firms Lift Hong Kong Bid For New Listings -- WSJ
DJ
06/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/11Hong Kong's Bid for Chinese Tech Listings Gets $6.6 Billion Endorsement
DJ
06/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/11NETEASE, INC., : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 69 963 M 9 877 M 9 877 M
Net income 2020 14 277 M 2 016 M 2 016 M
Net cash 2020 70 689 M 9 980 M 9 980 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,9x
Yield 2020 1,02%
Capitalization 399 B 56 440 M 56 293 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart NETEASE, INC.,
Duration : Period :
NetEase, Inc., Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETEASE, INC.,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 3 056,49 CNY
Last Close Price 2 906,78 CNY
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lei Ding Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zhao Xuan Yang Chief Financial Officer
Ting Bun Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sui Bau Tong Independent Non-Executive Director
Lun Feng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETEASE, INC.,34.18%56 440
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD19.98%54 920
NEXON CO., LTD.63.03%19 573
NCSOFT CORPORATION52.50%14 174
ZHEJIANG CENTURY HUATONG GROUP CO.,LTD21.96%12 094
WUHU SANQI INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.42.33%11 460
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group