NETFLIX

NETFLIX

(NFLX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Netflix, Inc.

07/29/2019 | 06:27pm EDT

Shareholders with $100,000 in losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming September 20, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Netflix, Inc. (“Netflix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NFLX) securities between April 17, 2019 and July 17, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Netflix investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On July 17, 2019, after market hours, Netflix disclosed that it only acquired 2.7 million new subscribers, significantly below its forecast of 5 million new subscribers, during second quarter 2019.

On this news, shares of Netflix fell $47.34 per share, or over 13%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $315.10 per share on July 19, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Netflix would not be able to gain its expected target number of new subscribers in the second quarter of 2019; (2) that Netflix would also lose subscribers from the United States in the second quarter of 2019; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Netflix during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than September 20, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 197 M
EBIT 2019 2 691 M
Net income 2019 1 478 M
Debt 2019 10 134 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 101x
P/E ratio 2020 59,0x
EV / Sales2019 7,71x
EV / Sales2020 6,37x
Capitalization 146 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 391,22  $
Last Close Price 332,70  $
Spread / Highest target 54,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX25.45%147 016
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD17.60%447 778
NASPERS LIMITED27.66%108 139
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC0.00%75 486
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA36.90%28 072
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR9.83%23 742
