EDITED TRANSCRIPT NFLX - Q1 2019 Netflix Inc Earnings Call EVENT DATE/TIME: APRIL 16, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

APRIL 16, 2019 / 10:00PM, NFLX - Q1 2019 Netflix Inc Earnings Call

And by way of an example, Kingdom in Korea, that did phenomenal and get watched and is getting watched all over the world and throughout the region. So yes, we've been able to work on a very local basis and a very global basis with the content this year -- this quarter.

Gregory K. Peters- Netflix, Inc. - Chief Product Officer

And then from a product perspective, yes, the basic model that we've seen, and consistently across pretty much all the markets that we operate in is, as we launch our service, we get a chance to learn from our members. They tell us what content we incrementally need to provide to them. We do a better and better job at that, how we modify the product experience, what we need to add from a payments perspective, from a partner's perspective. And we're seeing that basically in all the markets that we operate in the world. And so the longer we've been in that territory, like Europe is a great example, we've got a lot of stuff dialed in. And consumers are really loving us, and that's leading to great, accelerating growth.

Eric James Sheridan- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD and Equity Research Internet Analyst

Ted, maybe following up with you. On local content that goes global, you've got a number of hits now that started as local language and went global. Are you getting better at identifying what those pieces of content might be? What are your learnings as you're getting more of those types of successes in the model?

Theodore A. Sarandos- Netflix, Inc. - Chief Content Officer

Well, we've kept one strict principle around it, which was that these shows had to be very locally relevant. And to do that, you have to be pretty authentically local. So what we're trying not to do is try to inauthentically make a global show because basically that doesn't work for anybody. So the more authentically local the show is, the better it travels, which we've seen with Kingdom. So fans of K drama around the world loved that show, and it resonated incredibly well for us in Korea. Similarly, coming up, we have a new season of Rain coming out this quarter that is perfectly Swedish. We don't try to make it -- water it down or make it travel any better inorganically and have found that the best way to make global stories is to make them incredibly, authentically local.

Eric James Sheridan- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD and Equity Research Internet Analyst

So Greg, maybe coming back to you on the subscriber front. You had some information in the letter about the amount of traffic globally that you get from mobile. We're continuing to see performance above what we thought in terms of download of Netflix app on phones globally. Can you talk a little bit about mobile as a stimulant for both traffic subscriber growth and how you might go after that on the product side over the medium and long term?

Gregory K. Peters- Netflix, Inc. - Chief Product Officer

Sure. I think the most important -- the headline message there is actually frankly how much time we don't win on the mobile experience, right? So over 97.5% around the world, people are using other different entertainment services, other ways to enjoy their time on their mobile phone. But certainly, what we are seeing is that mobile is an increasing way for us to attract new subscribers. It's a great place for folks to find out about Netflix, to sign up to the service even if they're signing up to the service on mobile and then they're watching on other devices like the TV, which we see as the common paradigm. And it works really well with our partners because whether it's handset partners, which we can work to sort of preload our application on; or actually the mobile operators, which we can work on increasingly, doing things like bundling the Netflix as part of their standard offering, which you see us doing more and more around the world, it's a great way for us to make it super simple for our members to sign up for Netflix and enjoy that experience.

