Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX

(NFLX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Netflix, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 11:45am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Netflix, Inc. (“Netflix” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NFLX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between April 17, 2019 and July 17, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 20, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Netflix failed to hit its target for new subscribers gained in the second quarter of 2019. The Company also lost subscribers within the United States during the same quarter. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Netflix, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETFLIX
11:45aIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
07/23NETFLIX : Segunda temporada de O Escolhido estreia em novembro
PU
07/22NETFLIX : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Netfl..
BU
07/22Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Netflix, ..
BU
07/22The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ne..
BU
07/22Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet take center stage on Wall Street
RE
07/22NETFLIX : Adam sandler to star in happy madison productions untitled halloween m..
PU
07/22Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Netflix, Inc. &n..
BU
07/22NETFLIX : Kenya barris and kid cudi to bring his next album to life in first of ..
PU
07/22NETFLIX : To launch diverse slate of original preschool series from award-winnin..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 197 M
EBIT 2019 2 686 M
Net income 2019 1 477 M
Debt 2019 10 134 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 94,6x
P/E ratio 2020 55,2x
EV / Sales2019 7,24x
EV / Sales2020 5,98x
Capitalization 136 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 391,22  $
Last Close Price 310,62  $
Spread / Highest target 65,8%
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX16.05%136 000
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD14.93%433 046
NASPERS LIMITED23.57%108 191
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC0.00%74 079
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA29.30%26 515
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR6.28%22 974
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group