Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX

(NFLX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Netflix, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 09:36pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Netflix, Inc. (“Netflix” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NFLX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Netflix announced its second quarter 2019 earnings on July 17, 2019. During the Company’s earnings call, as well as in its shareholder letter, it was revealed that Netflix gained only 2.7 million new subscribers against a forecast of 5 million new subscribers. Based on this startling news, shares of Netflix dropped by more than 13% over the next two days.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETFLIX
09:36pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
04:59pCHARLES SCHWAB : Stocks That Defined The Week
DJ
04:40pRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Netflix, ..
BU
04:21pNETFLIX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
01:19pTAKE FIVE : Preparing for a prime minister, PMIs and policymakers
RE
11:10aNETFLIX : Serves up breakfast, lunch & dinner featuring david chang launching fa..
PU
10:32aNETFLIX : 2Q dud rattles investors as competition heats up
AQ
05:22aNetflix sinks on subscriber losses, analysts still see growth
RE
07/18Communications Services Down as Neflix Weighs -- Communications Services Roun..
DJ
07/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 197 M
EBIT 2019 2 686 M
Net income 2019 1 477 M
Debt 2019 10 134 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 96,1x
P/E ratio 2020 55,9x
EV / Sales2019 7,32x
EV / Sales2020 6,05x
Capitalization 138 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 392,00  $
Last Close Price 315,10  $
Spread / Highest target 63,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX21.50%142 188
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD15.25%431 487
NASPERS LIMITED23.57%106 851
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA27.93%26 233
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR9.68%23 710
COSTAR GROUP INC74.29%21 485
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group