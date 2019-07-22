Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Netflix, Inc. Investors (NFLX)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Netflix, Inc. (“Netflix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NFLX) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 17, 2019, after market hours, Netflix disclosed that it only acquired 2.7 million new subscribers, significantly below its forecast of 5 million new subscribers, during second quarter 2019.

On this news, shares of Netflix fell $47.34 per share, or over 13%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $315.10 per share on July 19, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

