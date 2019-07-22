Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Netflix, Inc. Investors (NFLX)

07/22/2019 | 06:07pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Netflix, Inc. (“Netflix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NFLX) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 17, 2019, after market hours, Netflix disclosed that it only acquired 2.7 million new subscribers, significantly below its forecast of 5 million new subscribers, during second quarter 2019.

On this news, shares of Netflix fell $47.34 per share, or over 13%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $315.10 per share on July 19, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Netflix securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
