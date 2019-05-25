Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX

(NFLX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NETFLIX : ACQUIRES CANNES FILM FESTIVAL AWARD WINNERS “ATLANTICS” AND “I LOST MY BODY”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/25/2019 | 06:34pm EDT

25 May 2019

NETFLIX ACQUIRES CANNES FILM FESTIVAL AWARD WINNERS 'ATLANTICS' AND 'I LOST MY BODY'

Grand Prix Winner 'Atlantics' is Mati Diop's feature directorial debut

Cannes Critics' Week Award Winner 'I Lost My Body' from Xilam Animation is Jérémy Clapin's Animated Feature Debut


ABOUT ATLANTICS

  • Netflix has acquired worldwide rights (excluding China, Benelux, Switzerland, Russia, France) to Mati Diop's award winning Atlantics
  • The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where it was awarded the Grand Prix
  • Synopsis: Along the Atlantic coast, a soon-to-be-inaugurated futuristic tower looms over a suburb of Dakar. Ada, 17, is in love with Souleiman, a young construction worker. But she has been promised to another man. One night, Souleiman and his co-workers leave the country by sea, in hopes of a better future. Several days later, a fire ruins Ada's wedding and a mysterious fever starts to spread. Little does Ada know that Souleiman has returned.
  • Director: Mati Diop
    • Atlantics is Diop's feature directorial debut
    • She is the first black woman to compete for the Palme d'Or
  • Writers: Mati Diop & Olivier Demangel
  • Cast: Mama Sané, Amadou Mbow, Ibrahima Traoré, Nicole Sougou, Amina Kane, Mariama Gassama, Coumba Dieng, Ibrahima Mbaye, Diankou Sembene
  • Executive Producers: Les Films Du Bal, Judith Lou Lévy, Eve Robin
  • A Senegalese Co-Production with Cinekap, Oumar SALL
  • A Belgian Co-Production with Frakas Productions, Jean-yves Roubin, Cassandre Warnauts
  • ABOUT MATI DIOP: Trained in Le Fresnoy (National Studio of Contemporary Arts - a leading and very selective French artistic institution), Mati Diop directed four shorts and a medium-length film which received the 'Martin E. Segal - Emerging Artist Award' of the Lincoln Center (USA) in 2016. A Thousand Suns (2013), Big In Vietnam (2011), Snow Canon (2010) and Atlantiques (2009) were selected and awarded in a wide number of international festivals such as the Venice International Film Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival, the Rotterdam International Film Festival, the Viennale, The Indie Lisboa International Film Festival, and the FID Marseille. They were also programmed in the MoMA and in the Moving Image Museum (USA). As an actress, Mati Diop played in Hermia Y Helena by director Matias Piñeiro (2015), Fort Buchanan by Benjamin Crotty (2014), Simon Killer by Antonio Campos (2012) and 35 Shots Of Rhum by Claire Denis (2008).

ABOUT I LOST MY BODY

  • Netflix has acquired worldwide rights (excluding China, Benelux, Turkey, France) to I Lost My Body (J'ai perdu mon corps), a film byJérémy Clapin, produced by Marc du Pontavice, which made its world premiere in the Critics Week section at the Cannes Film Festival to rave reviews
  • I Lost My Body was named the best film of the independent International Critics' Week section at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and awarded the Nespresso Grand Prize in the section, which consists of seven features and 10 short films.
  • Synopsis: A cut-off hand escapes from a dissection lab with one crucial goal: to get back to its body. As it scrambles through the pitfalls of Paris, it remembers its life with the young man it was once attached to… until they met Gabrielle.
  • Director: Jérémy Clapin
  • Producer: Marc du Pontavice
  • Written By: Jérémy Clapin and Guillaume Laurant (Amelie, A Very Long Engagement)
  • Cast: Hakim Faris, Victoire Du Bois, Patrick d'Assumçao
  • Produced by XILAM ANIMATION
  • The deal was brokered by Charades on behalf of Xilam Animation
  • ABOUT JÉRÉMY CLAPIN: Toward the end of 90s, Jérémy Clapin studied animation and illustration at the Paris École des Arts Décoratifs. He graduated in 1999 and in 2000 began working as an illustrator. In 2004, he shot his first short film, Une histoire vertébrale, which was warmly received in festivals. In 2008, he directed Skhizein, where he tells the story of a man hit by a meteor and who finds himself 91 centimeters from his body, which has become invisible. Jérémy Clapin continued his activity in advertising, then in 2012 made Palmipedarium, where he experimented with a new manner of making animation that came closer to real shots. I Lost My Body is his first feature-length film
  • I Lost My Body images - please download only: Still 1 / Still 2 / Still 3 / Still 4
Receive Press Release Updates

Submit
Uh oh. Something's gone wrong.
Welcome!

Your email was successfully added to our list. Look for your first email alert soon!

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 25 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2019 22:33:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETFLIX
06:34pNETFLIX : ACQUIRES CANNES FILM FESTIVAL AWARD WINNERS “ATLANTICS” AN..
PU
11:12a'BETWEEN TWO FERNS : The Movie' to premiere on Netflix Sept. 20
AQ
05/23ZACH GALIFIANAKIS STARS IN &LDQUO;BE : THE MOVIE” PRODUCED BY FUNNY OR DIE..
PU
05/23NETFLIX : Announces live action latinx family comedy series the expanding univer..
PU
05/23NETFLIX : 'Fuller House' cast begin work on fifth and final season
AQ
05/23NETFLIX : Orders first-of-its-kind hybrid kids animated series city of ghosts fr..
PU
05/22JUST OUT : The new extended trailer for Jinn, the first Middle East original ser..
AQ
05/22NETFLIX : Disney reveals details of Disney Plus service
AQ
05/22NETFLIX : To produce hello, universe movie based on newbery award-winning novel ..
PU
05/22NETFLIX : Orders kids animated comedy series dino girl gauko from japan
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 210 M
EBIT 2019 2 624 M
Net income 2019 1 572 M
Debt 2019 9 980 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 101,82
P/E ratio 2020 59,11
EV / Sales 2019 8,16x
EV / Sales 2020 6,68x
Capitalization 155 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 391 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX32.40%154 946
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD3.18%394 496
NASPERS LIMITED11.71%94 816
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR3.03%22 235
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA9.82%22 009
COSTAR GROUP INC52.47%18 785
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About