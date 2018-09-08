Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NETFLIX : ACQUIRES WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO "LIONHEART"

09/08/2018 | 12:07am CEST
  • Director: Genevieve Nnaji
  • Cast: Genevieve Nnaji, Nkem Owoh, Pete Edochie, Onyeka Onwenu
  • Synopsis: Running a company can be challenging, especially if you are a female in a male-dominated industry. Looking to prove her worth, Adaeze steps up to the challenge when her father, Chief Ernest Obiagu is forced to take a step back due to health issues. Ironically, he appoints his crude and eccentric brother, Godswill, instead to run the company with his young daughter. Complications arise when they discover that the family business is in dire financial straits and both Adaeze and Godswill try to save the company in their own way to crazy and often hilarious results.
  • Screenplay: Chinny Onwugbenu, Genevieve Nnaji, Ishaya Bako, Emil Garuba, C.J. Obasi
  • Produced by T.E.N. - The Entertainment Network
  • International seller: MPM Premium
  • The film will premiere at TIFF on Saturday, September 8
  • Lionheart marks the first Netflix original film from Nigeria

Artwork can be downloaded HERE

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 22:06:08 UTC
