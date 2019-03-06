Log in
NETFLIX : ADQUIERE LOS DERECHOS DE LA OBRA MAESTRA DE GABRIEL GARCÍA MÁRQUEZ CIEN AÑOS DE SOLEDAD PARA DESARROLLARLA EN UNA NUEVA SERIE ORIGINAL

0
03/06/2019 | 09:52am EST

06 March 2019

NETFLIX ADQUIERE LOS DERECHOS DE LA OBRA MAESTRA DE GABRIEL GARCÍA MÁRQUEZ CIEN AÑOS DE SOLEDAD PARA DESARROLLARLA EN UNA NUEVA SERIE ORIGINAL

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 226 M
EBIT 2019 2 651 M
Net income 2019 1 844 M
Debt 2019 9 557 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 87,13
P/E ratio 2020 54,32
EV / Sales 2019 8,12x
EV / Sales 2020 6,64x
Capitalization 155 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 387 $
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX32.39%154 687
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD14.80%437 958
NASPERS LIMITED12.68%97 400
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA26.52%25 954
IQIYI INC84.70%19 872
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP16.45%17 856
