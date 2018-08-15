Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX (NFLX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NETFLIX : AND CBC RENEW NORTHWOOD ENTERTAINMENT’S ACCLAIMED ANNE WITH AN E FOR A THIRD SEASON

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 09:11pm CEST

August 15, 2018 - Netflix and CBC have renewed the award-winning Anne with an E from Northwood Entertainment for a highly anticipated third season (10 x 60). Inspired by the timeless Canadian novel Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery, the third season of Anne with an E will continue to tell the coming-of-age story of an outsider who, against all odds and numerous challenges, fights for acceptance, for her place in the world, and for love.

The renewal comes shortly after the US and international debut of the series' second season (10 x 60) on Netflix in July, and just ahead of the Canadian premiere of season two on CBC, the CBC TV streaming app and cbc.ca/watch on Sunday, September 23 at 7 p.m. (7:30 NT).

Executive producers Walley-Beckett (BREAKING BAD, FLESH AND BONE) and de Pencier (BEGINNERS, THANKS FOR SHARING) team up once again to re-immerse audiences in Anne's world in Avonlea. The new season is expected to begin production this winter for launch on Netflix and CBC later in 2019.

'We are thrilled to be able to announce a third season of Anne with an E before season two premieres in Canada,' said Sally Catto, General Manager, Programming, CBC. 'Anne with an E delivered a rich first season, drawing in both new and existing fans to the world of Avonlea. We have no doubt that Canadians will continue to fall in love with this beautiful and heartwarming series for seasons to come.'

'Through the storytelling of Anne with an E, the classic Canadian tale has transcended borders and found fans across our global membership,' said Cindy Holland, VP of Original Content for Netflix. 'We are excited to continue our partnership with CBC and Northwood and bring the series back for a third season.'

'Our beloved Anne will be 16 years old when we return to this season full of romantic complications, bold adventures and dramatic discoveries,' said Moira Walley-Beckett, Showrunner. 'I will explore important, contemporary themes that I hope will continue to resonate with, and inspire and uplift, our audience.'

'We're super thrilled that this series has resonated in 190 countries,' said Miranda de Pencier, Executive Producer. 'I'm also very proud that we make our show in Canada with a wonderfully talented group of artists - led by the brilliant Moira Walley-Beckett. The character of Anne gives people permission to be themselves because she is so resoundingly herself. There are so many walls being built and so much fear growing in the world right now and Anne offers us a reminder that it's okay to stay positive, be kind, and to dream, no matter how tough life gets - which is inspiration we all need.'

Anne with an E received 13 Canadian Screen Award nominations in 2018 - the most of any series nominated - and was awarded Best Drama Series for Walley-Beckett and de Pencier. Walley-Beckett also won a Writer's Guild of Canada award for writing, 'I Am No Bird, And No Net Ensnares Me,' and Showrunner of the Year at the Rockie Awards as part of the 2018 Banff World Media Festival. Anne with an E was also awarded Playback's magazine's 'Show of the Year' honour in 2017 and Art of the Title's 'Best Title Sequence' for the opening sequence of the show.

Building on the stellar success of the first two seasons, Anne with an E season 3 will continue to chart bold new territory, adding new characters and storylines while exploring themes of identity, prejudice, feminism, bullying, gender parity, diversity and empowerment through the lens of its fierce, starry-eyed, irrepressible 16-year-old protagonist. While Anne with an E will continue to honour the foundation of L. M. Montgomery's novel, a Canadian treasure and global phenomenon, the series' third season will creatively evolve. Ever transforming Avonlea with her unique spirit, fierce intellect and brilliant imagination, Anne and the rest of the characters will experience thrilling adventures as they explore timeless themes of identity, deceit, sexism, racism, bullying, prejudice, and empowerment.

A Netflix and CBC original series, Anne with an E is produced by Northwood Entertainment and created by Moira Walley-Beckett. The executive producers are Miranda de Pencier, Moira Walley-Beckett, Debra Hayward and Alison Owen.

CBC/RADIO-CANADA

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada's trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

NETFLIX

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 130 million memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

NORTHWOOD ENTERTAINMENT

Founded by Miranda de Pencier, Northwood Entertainment is an independent film and television production company with a mission to create a thriving home for creators with singular voices to reach broad audiences. de Pencier's producing credits include BEGINNERS, THANKS FOR SHARING and ANNE WITH AN E. Her upcoming feature which she also directed, THE GRIZZLIES, premieres at The Toronto International Film Festival in September.

For further information, please contact:

Netflix:

Don Halcombe, Netflix PR

dhalcombe@netflix.com

Elizabeth Reid, Public Relations, CBC

elizabeth.reid@cbc.ca

416.205.2665

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 19:10:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETFLIX
09:11pNETFLIX : AND CBC RENEW NORTHWOOD ENTERTAINMENT’S ACCLAIMED ANNE WITH AN E..
PU
05:46pNETFLIX : ​MÉLANIE LAURENT AND PAYMAN MAADI JOIN MICHAEL BAY’S &ldqu..
PU
04:11pNETFLIX : WILD DISTRICT, THE ANTICIPATED SERIES STARRING JUAN PABLO RABA, PREMIE..
PU
09:38aNETFLIX : Can Matthew Weiner turn The Romanoffs into a Mad Men-sized hit?
AQ
08/14NETFLIX : Adds two new original motor series and renews fastest car for second s..
PU
08/14NETFLIX : announces new comic book from Mark Millar, 'Prodigy'
AQ
08/14TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Sysco and Netflix
AC
08/14TECH STILL ALL THE RAGE WHILE BEARS : BAML survey
RE
08/14NETFLIX : Washington County libraries now offer streaming service
AQ
08/13NETFLIX : Best shows on Netflix for UAE (August 2018)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14Don't Buy The Pullback 
08/14WINDSTREAM : Turning The Corner? 
08/14The Rest Of Disney's Story With Brian Langis And Derek Thompson (Podcast) 
08/13Why Warner Bros. 'Crazy Rich Asians' Could Be One Of AT&T's Most Valuable Ass.. 
08/13Netflix CFO to step down 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 850 M
EBIT 2018 1 686 M
Net income 2018 1 222 M
Debt 2018 6 707 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 126,47
P/E ratio 2019 77,51
EV / Sales 2018 9,80x
EV / Sales 2019 7,98x
Capitalization 149 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 377 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
David B. Wells CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX75.81%148 626
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-14.52%436 699
NASPERS LIMITED-4.88%103 681
IQIYI INC0.00%20 148
WEIBO CORP (ADR)-26.94%17 147
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP55.36%15 998
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.