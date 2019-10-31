NETFLIX : AND SHONDALAND UNVEIL CAST OF LIMITED SERIES INVENTING ANNA

David Frankel to Direct

ABOUT THE SERIES

FORMAT: Drama Limited Series; 10 x 1-hour episodes

LOCATION: New York

CREATOR/EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Shonda Rhimes

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Betsy Beers

DIRECTOR: David Frankel to direct two episodes, including first

SYNOPSIS:

In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York's social scene - and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York's biggest con woman or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey? The series is inspired by the New York Magazine article 'How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People' by Jessica Pressler, who also serves as a producer.

DIRECTOR:

DAVID FRANKEL (The Devil Wears Prada) Oscar and Emmy winner David Frankel serves as director and executive producer on two episodes, including the first.

CAST:

ANNA CHLUMSKY (VEEP) will play 'VIVIAN.'

A reporter working to salvage her career with just the right story. The Anna Delvey story is her golden ticket - she is willing to face any problem to get it. But as she works on the Anna story, there is one problem she never expected - Anna herself. The more Vivian pursues the truth about Anna, the more attached to Anna she becomes.

JULIA GARNER (Ozark, Dirty John) will play 'ANNA DELVEY.'

A young woman in her mid-20s with a hard to place European accent who takes New York by storm. Either a brilliant businesswoman or a scammer extraordinaire, Anna in turn inspires loyalty, compassion, contempt, and obsession - all while leaving behind an emotional body count.

KATIE LOWES (Scandal) will play 'RACHEL.'

Rachel is a natural born follower and her blind worship of Anna almost destroys her job, her credit and her life. But while her relationship with Anna is her greatest regret, the woman she becomes because of Anna may be Anna's greatest creation.

LAVERNE COX (Orange Is the New Black) will play 'KACY DUKE.'

As a celebrity trainer and life coach, Kacy gets sucked into the Anna whirlwind but is mature and centered enough to stay out of any real trouble. When she least expects it, in the wake of Anna's crimes, Kacy finds herself becoming a coach to more than just Anna.

ALEXIS FLOYD (The Bold Type) will play 'NEFF.'

An aspiring filmmaker working as a hotel concierge, Neff knows New York and its people. Neff's all style, all substance -- more complex than most. She's drawn in by Anna's charm, but while passionate and loyal, she's nobody's fool.