Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/28 12:35:56 pm
361.895 USD   -0.27%
12:11pNETFLIX : AND SUGAR23 ACQUIRE SCREEN RIGHTS TO “THE BOYS' CLUB”
PU
01:12aNETFLIX : Britbox fever?
AQ
02/27NETFLIX : To bring 2 new animation series from korea in march
PU
NETFLIX : AND SUGAR23 ACQUIRE SCREEN RIGHTS TO "THE BOYS' CLUB"

02/28/2019 | 12:11pm EST

28 February 2019

NETFLIX AND SUGAR23 ACQUIRE SCREEN RIGHTS TO 'THE BOYS' CLUB'

  • In a competitive situation, Netflix and Sugar23 have acquired the rights to Erica Katz's upcoming book The Boys' Club and are developing a film to be based on the book
  • Logline: The Boys' Club follows first-year female associate Alex Vogel as she navigates her way through a top Manhattan law firm. She quickly becomes seduced by the allure of NYC high-life that is offered by big paychecks and elite status, while having to confront the realities of male privilege that is still very much alive in 2019.
  • Producers: Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta for Sugar23
  • Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins will publish the book in the US. Trapeze, an imprint of Orion/Hachette will publish in the UK. The book will be published Summer 2020.

About Sugar23

Founded in 2017 by Academy Award®-winning manager-producer Michael Sugar, Sugar23 is a burgeoning creative investment company specializing in original, premium content and brand incubation and investment. In the short time since its ‪inception, Sugar23 has already set numerous high-profile prestige projects into motion, including the film adaptation of Hummingbird Salamander, the latest sci-fi novel from bestselling author Jeff VanderMeer (the Southern Reach trilogy); Infidel with TriStar Pictures, based on the horror comic of the same name; Tell Me Everything, based on the upcoming thriller novel by Cambria Brockman; The Laundromat, starring Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman; Final Girls with Universal Pictures, based on the bestselling novel by Riley Sager; the film adaptation of Atlantic Magazine's 'Dr. Rapp' the story of 63-year-old doctor-turned-freestyle rapper and the film adaptation of Joe Hill's short story Faun. Both Faun and Dr. Rapp were acquired by Netflix after multi-studio bidding wars. Sugar23 has a first-look deal with Anonymous Content, the TV and film production company where Sugar formerly worked and shepherded such award-winning projects as Spotlight, The Knick, The OA, and Maniac on Netflix and I Am the Night on TNT. In addition to its creative development/production capabilities, through its Sugar23 Global division, Sugar23 is a full-service venture creator network working with creatives and entrepreneurs at all levels, from startups to established businesses, on brand development, targeted investments, and core cultural strategies.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 17:10:12 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 226 M
EBIT 2019 2 651 M
Net income 2019 1 844 M
Debt 2019 9 557 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 89,24
P/E ratio 2020 55,63
EV / Sales 2019 8,31x
EV / Sales 2020 6,79x
Capitalization 158 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 387 $
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX36.36%158 429
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD8.07%413 631
NASPERS LIMITED7.75%95 676
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA27.75%26 236
IQIYI INC80.03%19 373
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP16.54%17 814
