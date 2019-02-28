NETFLIX AND SUGAR23 ACQUIRE SCREEN RIGHTS TO 'THE BOYS' CLUB'
In a competitive situation, Netflix and Sugar23 have acquired the rights to Erica Katz's upcoming book The Boys' Club and are developing a film to be based on the book
Logline: The Boys' Club follows first-year female associate Alex Vogel as she navigates her way through a top Manhattan law firm. She quickly becomes seduced by the allure of NYC high-life that is offered by big paychecks and elite status, while having to confront the realities of male privilege that is still very much alive in 2019.
Producers: Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta for Sugar23
Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins will publish the book in the US. Trapeze, an imprint of Orion/Hachette will publish in the UK. The book will be published Summer 2020.
About Sugar23
Founded in 2017 by Academy Award®-winning manager-producer Michael Sugar, Sugar23 is a burgeoning creative investment company specializing in original, premium content and brand incubation and investment. In the short time since its inception, Sugar23 has already set numerous high-profile prestige projects into motion, including the film adaptation of Hummingbird Salamander, the latest sci-fi novel from bestselling author Jeff VanderMeer (the Southern Reach trilogy); Infidel with TriStar Pictures, based on the horror comic of the same name; Tell Me Everything, based on the upcoming thriller novel by Cambria Brockman; The Laundromat, starring Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman; Final Girls with Universal Pictures, based on the bestselling novel by Riley Sager; the film adaptation of Atlantic Magazine's 'Dr. Rapp' the story of 63-year-old doctor-turned-freestyle rapper and the film adaptation of Joe Hill's short story Faun. Both Faun and Dr. Rapp were acquired by Netflix after multi-studio bidding wars. Sugar23 has a first-look deal with Anonymous Content, the TV and film production company where Sugar formerly worked and shepherded such award-winning projects as Spotlight, The Knick, The OA, and Maniac on Netflix and I Am the Night on TNT. In addition to its creative development/production capabilities, through its Sugar23 Global division, Sugar23 is a full-service venture creator network working with creatives and entrepreneurs at all levels, from startups to established businesses, on brand development, targeted investments, and core cultural strategies.
