NETFLIX : AND SUGAR23 ENTER INTO MULTI-YEAR FILM DEAL

Sugar23 Founder and CEO Michael Sugar and Head of Production Ashley Zalta will make Netflix their creative home for his new company Sugar23 for feature films under a multi-year deal, where Netflix gets a first look at any feature film that Sugar23 want to produce

The deal represents a strengthening of Sugar's relationship with Netflix. Sugar has previously worked with Netflix on the series side on 'Maniac,' 'The OA,' and '13 Reasons Why.'

Steven Soderbergh's The Laundromat will be the first film of this newly created deal

Current film projects in development outside of this newly created deal from Sugar at Netflix include Tell Me Everything, and Hummingbird Salamander.

Sugar23 has a first-look television deal with Anonymous Content.

'Michael makes smart, bold choices and Netflix has already benefited from that on the series side,' said Scott Stuber, head of Netflix's film group. 'His depth of relationships and eye for talent are unparalleled. We couldn't be more excited to be working together as we expand our film slate.'

'Netflix is the perfect partner for Sugar23 because they have demonstrated a willingness to take chances, and our company places tremendous value on creating bold content,' says Michael Sugar. 'Ashley and I have had an extremely fulfilling experience with Netflix in the past, and I am confident that the sky is the limit for what we can accomplish with this new partnership. I could not be more excited to make daring, thought-provoking, zeitgeist-defining films with them.'

ABOUT MICHAEL SUGAR

MICHAEL SUGAR (Producer) recently launched Sugar23 - a management and production company with a multi-year, first-look deal with Anonymous Content - where he was a partner for many years. He was awarded the Oscar® for Best Picture for 'Spotlight,' starring Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, and Rachel McAdams.

Sugar's most recent credit, the high-profile Netflix series 'Maniac,' with Cary Fukunaga directing and Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, and Justin Theroux starring, just premiered to rave reviews. He just started production on the Apple series 'Dickinson' starring Hailee Steinfeld, Jane Krakowski and directed by David Gordon Green, and wrapped production on 'One Day She'll Darken' at TNT with Chris Pine starring and Patty Jenkins directing earlier this year. He is an Executive Producer on the Netflix series 'The OA,' co-created by Zal Batmanglij and client Brit Marling, who also stars, as well as the hit Netflix series '13 Reasons Why,' created by Brian Yorkey and directed by Tom McCarthy, both in their second seasons. Sugar also Executive Produced Cinemax's critically acclaimed drama series 'The Knick,' starring Clive Owen and directed by Steven Soderbergh.

Sugar's impressive roster of literary and talent clients includes Steven Soderbergh, Richard Linklater, Cary Fukunaga, Marc Webb, Patty Jenkins, George Stroumboulopoulos and Robin Wright, among others.

ABOUT SUGAR23

Founded in 2017 by Academy Award®-winning manager-producer Michael Sugar, Sugar23 is a burgeoning creative investment company specializing in original, premium content and brand incubation and investment. In the short time since its ‪inception, Sugar23 has already set numerous high-profile prestige projects into motion, including the film adaptation of 'Hummingbird Salamander,' the latest sci-fi novel from bestselling author Jeff VanderMeer (the 'Southern Reach' trilogy); 'Infidel' with TriStar Pictures, based on the horror comic of the same name; 'Tell Me Everything,' based on the upcoming thriller novel by Cambria Brockman; 'The Laundromat,' starring Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman; and 'Final Girls' with Universal Pictures, based on the bestselling novel by Riley Sager. Sugar23 has a first-look deal with Anonymous Content, the TV and film production company where Sugar formerly worked and shepherded such award-winning projects as 'Spotlight,' 'The Knick,' 'The OA,' 'Maniac' on Netflix and 'I Am the Night' on TNT. In addition to its creative development/production capabilities, through its Sugar23 Global division, Sugar23 is a full-service venture creator network working with creatives and entrepreneurs at all levels, from startups to established businesses, on brand development, targeted investments, and core cultural strategies