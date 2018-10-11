Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX (NFLX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NETFLIX : AND SUGAR23 ENTER INTO MULTI-YEAR FILM DEAL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 11:38pm CEST
  • Sugar23 Founder and CEO Michael Sugar and Head of Production Ashley Zalta will make Netflix their creative home for his new company Sugar23 for feature films under a multi-year deal, where Netflix gets a first look at any feature film that Sugar23 want to produce
  • The deal represents a strengthening of Sugar's relationship with Netflix. Sugar has previously worked with Netflix on the series side on 'Maniac,' 'The OA,' and '13 Reasons Why.'
  • Steven Soderbergh's The Laundromat will be the first film of this newly created deal
  • Current film projects in development outside of this newly created deal from Sugar at Netflix include Tell Me Everything, and Hummingbird Salamander.
  • Sugar23 has a first-look television deal with Anonymous Content.
  • 'Michael makes smart, bold choices and Netflix has already benefited from that on the series side,' said Scott Stuber, head of Netflix's film group. 'His depth of relationships and eye for talent are unparalleled. We couldn't be more excited to be working together as we expand our film slate.'
  • 'Netflix is the perfect partner for Sugar23 because they have demonstrated a willingness to take chances, and our company places tremendous value on creating bold content,' says Michael Sugar. 'Ashley and I have had an extremely fulfilling experience with Netflix in the past, and I am confident that the sky is the limit for what we can accomplish with this new partnership. I could not be more excited to make daring, thought-provoking, zeitgeist-defining films with them.'

ABOUT MICHAEL SUGAR

MICHAEL SUGAR (Producer) recently launched Sugar23 - a management and production company with a multi-year, first-look deal with Anonymous Content - where he was a partner for many years. He was awarded the Oscar® for Best Picture for 'Spotlight,' starring Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, and Rachel McAdams.

Sugar's most recent credit, the high-profile Netflix series 'Maniac,' with Cary Fukunaga directing and Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, and Justin Theroux starring, just premiered to rave reviews. He just started production on the Apple series 'Dickinson' starring Hailee Steinfeld, Jane Krakowski and directed by David Gordon Green, and wrapped production on 'One Day She'll Darken' at TNT with Chris Pine starring and Patty Jenkins directing earlier this year. He is an Executive Producer on the Netflix series 'The OA,' co-created by Zal Batmanglij and client Brit Marling, who also stars, as well as the hit Netflix series '13 Reasons Why,' created by Brian Yorkey and directed by Tom McCarthy, both in their second seasons. Sugar also Executive Produced Cinemax's critically acclaimed drama series 'The Knick,' starring Clive Owen and directed by Steven Soderbergh.

Sugar's impressive roster of literary and talent clients includes Steven Soderbergh, Richard Linklater, Cary Fukunaga, Marc Webb, Patty Jenkins, George Stroumboulopoulos and Robin Wright, among others.

ABOUT SUGAR23

Founded in 2017 by Academy Award®-winning manager-producer Michael Sugar, Sugar23 is a burgeoning creative investment company specializing in original, premium content and brand incubation and investment. In the short time since its ‪inception, Sugar23 has already set numerous high-profile prestige projects into motion, including the film adaptation of 'Hummingbird Salamander,' the latest sci-fi novel from bestselling author Jeff VanderMeer (the 'Southern Reach' trilogy); 'Infidel' with TriStar Pictures, based on the horror comic of the same name; 'Tell Me Everything,' based on the upcoming thriller novel by Cambria Brockman; 'The Laundromat,' starring Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman; and 'Final Girls' with Universal Pictures, based on the bestselling novel by Riley Sager. Sugar23 has a first-look deal with Anonymous Content, the TV and film production company where Sugar formerly worked and shepherded such award-winning projects as 'Spotlight,' 'The Knick,' 'The OA,' 'Maniac' on Netflix and 'I Am the Night' on TNT. In addition to its creative development/production capabilities, through its Sugar23 Global division, Sugar23 is a full-service venture creator network working with creatives and entrepreneurs at all levels, from startups to established businesses, on brand development, targeted investments, and core cultural strategies

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 21:37:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETFLIX
10/11NETFLIX : And sugar23 enter into multi-year film deal
PU
10/11Risk of streaming fatigue as Walmart, AT&T, Disney join fray
AQ
10/11NETFLIX : Emma roberts to star in netflix ice skating drama series spinning out
PU
10/11NETFLIX, INC. : quaterly earnings release
10/11High-flying tech stocks at forefront of Wall Street's slump
AQ
10/11NETFLIX : Leslye Headland to write and direct Tell Me Everything
PU
10/10AT&T plans Warner Media subscription video service
RE
10/10NETFLIX : The witcher casts pivotal roles of ciri & yennefer
PU
10/10NETFLIX : Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson set for Netflix blockbuster
AQ
10/10NETFLIX : set to buy a new studio
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/11TECH LUNCH BREAK : Recovering from the fall 
10/11Not A Panic, Just A Return To Normal 
10/11Early premarket losers include SQ, AMZN, NFLX 
10/10BULLETPROOF INVESTING PERFORMANCE UP : Week 45 
10/10Consumer favorites hit by market tremors 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 846 M
EBIT 2018 1 682 M
Net income 2018 1 211 M
Debt 2018 6 710 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 133,25
P/E ratio 2019 81,47
EV / Sales 2018 10,2x
EV / Sales 2019 8,31x
Capitalization 155 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 382 $
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Leslie J. Kilgore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX69.77%154 897
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-34.58%347 701
NASPERS LIMITED-23.53%80 090
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA0.00%28 771
IQIYI INC0.00%18 859
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP56.74%16 782
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.