NETFLIX : ANNOUNCES CAST FOR ORIGINAL SERIES AWAY STARRING HILARY SWANK AND JOSH CHARLES

08/08/2019 | 06:06pm EDT

08 August 2019

NETFLIX ANNOUNCES CAST FOR ORIGINAL SERIES AWAY STARRING HILARY SWANK AND JOSH CHARLES

  • Logline:Away centers on Emma Green, an American astronaut who must leave her husband and teenage daughter behind to command an international space crew embarking upon a treacherous mission. It is a series about hope, humanity and how we need one another if we are to achieve impossible things.
  • Talitha Bateman(Love Simon, Annabelle: Creation) is ALEXIS LOGAN, Emma and Matt's teenage daughter who must now come of age with her father facing life-changing health challenges and her mother in space.
  • Ato Essandoh(Altered Carbon, Blue Bloods) is KWESI, is a British-Ghanaian botanist and the mission's only rookie astronaut.
  • Mark Ivanir (Homeland, Barry) is MISHA, a veteran Russian cosmonaut and the ship's engineer.
  • Ray Panthaki (Gangs of London, Marcella, Colette) is RAM, an Indian astronaut and the crew's medic, co-pilot and second-in-command.
  • Vivian Wu (Cathy Yan's Dead Pigs, Rúyì Zhuàn) is LU, a Chinese taikonaut and the crew's geologist and chemist.
  • Previously announced casting: Hilary Swank as Emma Green and Josh Charlesas Matt Logan.
  • The series is loosely inspired by the Chris Jones article from ESQUIRE, which documented renowned astronaut Scott Kelly's mission to space.
  • Jessica Goldberg (The Path) serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer.
  • Ed Zwick (Nashville, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, The Last Samurai) will direct the first episode and serves as an executive producer.
  • Andrew Hinderaker wrote the first episode and serves as an executive producer. He is the creator of the series.
  • Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood) serves as writer and executive producer.
  • Executive Producers: Hilary Swank, Matt Reeves (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Cloverfield, Felicity), Adam Kassan, Michelle Lee (episode 101 only), Jeni Mulein (for episodes 102-110).
  • Episodes: 10
  • Studio: Universal Television, True Jack Productions, 6th & Idaho
Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
