NETFLIX

(NFLX)
NETFLIX : ANNOUNCES LIVE ACTION LATINX FAMILY COMEDY SERIES THE EXPANDING UNIVERSE OF ASHLEY GARCIA

05/23/2019

23 May 2019

NETFLIX ANNOUNCES LIVE ACTION LATINX FAMILY COMEDY SERIES THE EXPANDING UNIVERSE OF ASHLEY GARCIA Co-Created by Mario Lopez and Seth Kurland
  • Netflix has ordered 16 episodes of The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, a new multi-cam comedy series co-created by Mario Lopez and Seth Kurland.
  • Logline: When Ashley Garcia - the world's only 15-and-a-half-year-old robotics engineer and rocket scientist - gets the chance to work for NASA, she moves across the country to live with her fun-loving Uncle Victor, a pro football player turned high school coach who's never met a responsibility he can't shirk.
  • Co-creator and Executive Producer Mario Lopez says, 'I am excited for the opportunity to partner with Netflix to tell a universal, family-friendly story with a Latin flavor!'
  • Starring: Newcomer Paulina Chavez stars as Ashley and singer and actor Jencarlos Canela (Telenovela, Grand Hotel) stars as Victor
  • Co-Creator / Writer / Showrunner / Executive Producer: Seth Kurland (Speechless, Melissa & Joey, Friends)
  • Writer / Executive Producer: David Kendall (Melissa & Joey, Boy Meets World, Growing Pains)
  • Consultant: Mark Schulman at 3 Arts Entertainment
  • The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia joins Netflix's growing slate of live action series featuring kids and families, which includes No Good Nick from David H. Steinberg and Keetgi Kogan, Alexa & Katie from Heather Wordham (two seasons streaming now, with a third on the way), as well as upcoming series Malibu Rescue from Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, Family Reunion from Meg DeLoatch, Team Kaylie from Tracy Bitterolf and Pamela Eells O'Connell, and The Baby-Sitters Club from Walden Media and Michael De Luca.
  • Headshots (Please download only):
Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 23:37:01 UTC
