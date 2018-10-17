Log in
NETFLIX : ANNOUNCES MULTI-GENERATIONAL LIVE ACTION FAMILY COMEDY SERIES FAMILY REUNION, CO-STARRING LORETTA DEVINE AND TIA MOWRY

10/17/2018

Hollywood, Calif. - October 17, 2018 - Netflix today announced that Emmy Award winner Loretta Devine (Grey's Anatomy, The Carmichael Show) and Tia Mowry (Sister, Sister, Instant Mom) are headlining the all-new, multi-generational live action comedy series Family Reunion, which recently kicked off production in Los Angeles. Family Reunion is executive produced and created by Meg DeLoatch (Fuller House, Eve) and directed by Eric Dean Seaton (Prince of Peoria, Modern Family).

In the Netflix original series, Mowry plays Cocoa McKellan, a free spirited mother from Seattle. When she and her former football-playing husband Moz and their four children travel from their home in the big city to the small town of Columbus, Georgia for the McKellan Family Reunion, they get to know an extended family they didn't even realize they were missing. Devine plays the loving but strict matriarch of the family, M'Dear.

'We look forward to bringing families together to enjoy the hilarious and heartwarming stories of this multi-generational family living together and discovering the importance of connecting with their roots,' said Melissa Cobb, Vice President of Kids and Family at Netflix. 'Meg DeLoatch has created a warm, funny and memorable extended family that we believe will resonate with audiences around the world and she has assembled an incredibly talented all-black writers room to authentically portray these characters and their journey.'

'I am so blessed to be part of this new and exciting moment in time that will touch and bring laughter, smiles, and joy to everyone who sees it. That is Family Reunion for me right now. When you see it, I think you are gonna love it, because it is all about family … The core of everything,' added Loretta Devine.

'I'm so excited to return to television, especially working with Netflix, and I can't wait for everyone to see Family Reunion,' commented Mowry. 'I know my fans are going to love it!'

'I have a dream cast and thanks to my incredibly talented group of executives at Netflix, I am having the most supportive and creatively fulfilling experience of my career,' added DeLoatch.

Anthony Alabi (Raven's Home, Insecure) plays Mowry's husband. Rounding out the cast as the McKellan children are Talia Jackson as 14-year old Jade, Isaiah Russell-Bailey as 12-year old Shaka, Cameron J. 'CJ' Wright as 10-year old Mazzi, and Jordyn James as 8-year old Ami.

Loretta Devine
Tia Mowry

ABOUT NETFLIX
Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 130 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Media Contact:
Shannon Olivas
Netflix Kids & Family Communications
shannono@netflix.com

# # #

Netflix Inc. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 17:12:01 UTC
