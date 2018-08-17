NETFLIX : ANNOUNCES WHAT / IF AN ALL NEW ORIGINAL DRAMA SERIES STARRING RENÉE ZELLWEGER FROM CREATOR MIKE KELLEY

We kindly ask that you link to www.netflix.com/whatif in your coverage

Social thriller What/If explores the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things. Each season will tackle a different morality tale inspired by culturally consequential source material, and the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life.

The series stars Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger (Cold Mountain, Jerry Maguire, Chicago, Bridget Jones movies) in the role of Anne. In her distinguished career she has also received three Golden Globe and SAG awards.

Auspices: Page Fright, Atlas Entertainment and Compari Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television

Episodes: 10 x 60

Writer / Showrunner: Mike Kelley (Revenge, Swingtown)

Executive Producers: Mike Kelley, Melissa Loy (Page Fright); Alex Gartner, Charles Roven (Atlas Entertainment); Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke (Compari Entertainment)

Co-Executive Producer: Jackie Levine (Compari Entertainment)

