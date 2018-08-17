Log in
News Summary

NETFLIX : ANNOUNCES WHAT / IF AN ALL NEW ORIGINAL DRAMA SERIES STARRING RENÉE ZELLWEGER FROM CREATOR MIKE KELLEY

08/17/2018 | 07:21pm CEST

We kindly ask that you link to www.netflix.com/whatif in your coverage

Social thriller What/If explores the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things. Each season will tackle a different morality tale inspired by culturally consequential source material, and the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life.

The series stars Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger (Cold Mountain, Jerry Maguire, Chicago, Bridget Jones movies) in the role of Anne. In her distinguished career she has also received three Golden Globe and SAG awards.

Auspices: Page Fright, Atlas Entertainment and Compari Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television

Episodes: 10 x 60

Writer / Showrunner: Mike Kelley (Revenge, Swingtown)

Executive Producers: Mike Kelley, Melissa Loy (Page Fright); Alex Gartner, Charles Roven (Atlas Entertainment); Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke (Compari Entertainment)

Co-Executive Producer: Jackie Levine (Compari Entertainment)

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 17:20:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 850 M
EBIT 2018 1 686 M
Net income 2018 1 222 M
Debt 2018 6 707 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 120,83
P/E ratio 2019 74,05
EV / Sales 2018 9,39x
EV / Sales 2019 7,65x
Capitalization 142 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 377 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX67.97%146 963
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-20.11%406 935
NASPERS LIMITED-10.27%94 356
IQIYI INC0.00%20 148
WEIBO CORP (ADR)-28.51%17 147
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP51.47%15 898
