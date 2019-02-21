NETFLIX BOARDS SKYDANCE MEDIA'S 'THE OLD GUARD' STARRING CHARLIZE THERON AND KIKI LAYNE
Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond The Lights)
Writer: Based on the comic book series created by author Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernández. Screenplay adaptation by Rucka.
Producers: David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger for Skydance; Charlize Theron, Beth Kono and AJ Dix for Denver and Delilah; and Marc Evans
Executive Producer: Stan Wlodkowski
Cast: Charlize Theron (Tully, Atomic Blonde) and KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk, Native Son)
Logline: Based on the comic book series created by author Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernández, The Old Guard tells the story of a small covert group of immortal mercenaries who must fight to keep their team together when they discover the existence of a new immortal and their extraordinary abilities are exposed.
