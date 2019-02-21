Log in
NETFLIX : BOARDS SKYDANCE MEDIA'S "THE OLD GUARD" STARRING CHARLIZE THERON AND KIKI LAYNE

0
02/21/2019 | 04:30pm EST

21 February 2019

NETFLIX BOARDS SKYDANCE MEDIA'S 'THE OLD GUARD' STARRING CHARLIZE THERON AND KIKI LAYNE

  • Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond The Lights)
  • Writer: Based on the comic book series created by author Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernández. Screenplay adaptation by Rucka.
  • Producers: David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger for Skydance; Charlize Theron, Beth Kono and AJ Dix for Denver and Delilah; and Marc Evans
  • Executive Producer: Stan Wlodkowski
  • Cast: Charlize Theron (Tully, Atomic Blonde) and KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk, Native Son)
  • Logline: Based on the comic book series created by author Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernández, The Old Guard tells the story of a small covert group of immortal mercenaries who must fight to keep their team together when they discover the existence of a new immortal and their extraordinary abilities are exposed.
Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 21:29:07 UTC
