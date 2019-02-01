Log in
NETFLIX : CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED SERIES 'SEX EDUCATION' TO RETURN FOR A SECOND SEASON

02/01/2019 | 09:34am EST

Hollywood, CA -- February 1, 2019 -- This January, viewers across the globe fell in love with Sex Education and the students of Moordale High School, with the series tracking to be a huge hit (estimated over 40 million households watching the title within the first 4 weeks). Following high fan demand for a second season, Netflix announced that the series has been renewed for 8 new episodes of the frank, heartfelt, honest and hilariously awkward series.

Season two is slated to begin production this spring in the UK. Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Tanya Reynolds and Patricia Allison are set to reprise their roles. Creator Laurie Nunn will return as creator and executive producer with Jamie Campbell set to executive produce alongside Nunn. Eleven will continue as the production company for the second season of the breakout series.

The first season garnered critical and popular acclaim and has opened up poignant cultural conversations around sexuality, relationships and identity. The series has been lauded for delivering a coming-of-age story with a fresh, feminist heart, and for presenting intersectional and multidimensional characters that audiences have fallen in love with.

About the recommission, series creator Laurie Nunn said, 'The reception to season one has been so exciting. Seeing how people across the world have connected to characters that began as ideas in my head is incredible. I'm hugely grateful to every person that has taken the time to watch the series, and I can't wait to continue this amazing journey.'

'Laurie Nunn has captured the awkward teenage experience with a lot of heart and humor in Sex Education,' said Cindy Holland, Vice President of Original Content, Netflix. 'Along with the Eleven team and executive producer and director Ben Taylor, she's created a universally relatable series that has resonated with our members around the world.'

Sex Education season one was created and written by Laurie Nunn and executive-produced by Jamie Campbell and Ben Taylor, and co-executive produced by Sian Robins-Grace. Taylor also served as a director on season one along with Kate Herron. The series is a production of Eleven.

About Eleven

Founded in 2006 by Jamie Campbell and Joel Wilson, Eleven produces quality drama, documentary and comedy for the UK and international markets. Shows include Gap Year for E4, BAFTA-nominated The Enfield Haunting for Sky, BAFTA-nominated Glue for E4, and The Secret Life of the Pub for Channel 4.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 139 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 01 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 14:33:05 UTC
