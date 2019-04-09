Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX

(NFLX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NETFLIX : FORMS OVERALL DEAL WITH MULTI AWARD-WINNING FILMMAKER AND CHOREOGRAPHER KENNY ORTEGA AND FAST-TRACKS HIS FIRST TWO PROJECTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 11:03am EDT

09 April 2019

See Media Contacts

NETFLIX FORMS OVERALL DEAL WITH MULTI AWARD-WINNING FILMMAKER AND CHOREOGRAPHER KENNY ORTEGA AND FAST-TRACKS HIS FIRST TWO PROJECTS

Ortega Will Direct and Produce Auntie Claus Film and Julie and the Phantoms Original Series

Hollywood, Calif. - April 9, 2019 - Netflix today announced that it has entered into a multi-year overall deal with producer, director, and choreographer Kenny Ortega. Ortega is known for the High School Musical franchise, which earned him a Primetime Emmy and Directors Guild of America Award. Widely acclaimed for his genre-bending work in musicals, drama, comedy, and family programs, Ortega has directed and choreographed international hits including the Descendants trilogy, Newsies, and Hocus Pocus, and choreographed classic films including Dirty Dancing, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and Pretty in Pink, among others. Truman Alfaro will serve as Ortega's development executive.

The first two projects Ortega will direct and produce for Netflix are Auntie Claus (working title), a film, and Julie and the Phantoms, an original series, which he will also executive produce. Auntie Claus is a musical based on the popular book series of the same name by Elise Primavera involving a young girl determined to get to the bottom of why her eccentric, Christmas-loving Aunt disappears every Christmas. It will be adapted by Tiffany Paulsen (Holidate, Nancy Drew).

Julie and the Phantoms is a musical comedy series in development based on an International Emmy Award-nominated Brazillian television series. Julie is a teenaged girl who finds her passion for music and life with the help of a high -concept band of three teen boys (The Phantoms) who have been dead for 25 years. Julie, in turn, helps them become the band they were never able to be. Dan Cross and David Hoge (The Thundermans, Pair of Kings) will serve as showrunners and executive producers on the series, with George Salinas and Jaime Aymerich of Crossover Entertainment, as well as Hugo Janeba and Joao Tikhmiroff of Mixer Entertainment. Jason La Padura and Natalie Hart (High School Musical and Descendants trilogies) are now casting the titular roles.

QUOTE FROM TED SARANDOS, CHIEF CONTENT OFFICER, NETFLIX: 'Throughout the course of his career, Kenny Ortega has inspired generations of artists and audiences alike. That he has chosen to make Netflix his creative home to work on both feature films and series is thrilling. We can't wait to see what he brings to Netflix to delight musical-loving families and audiences around the globe.'

QUOTE FROM KENNY ORTEGA: 'As a fan of Netflix and their dynamic range of high quality content, I am thrilled to begin a creative relationship with the company. I'm super excited about the projects we already have in development and the shared enthusiasm I feel from the company. l look forward to this new Netflix collaboration with the highest hopes.'

Assets

Kenny Ortega's Headshot (Please download the image)

Auntie Claus Book Cover (Please download the image)

About Kenny Ortega

Kenny Ortega is a multi award-winning director, choreographer, and producer. Some of Ortega's work throughout his long and illustrious career in film and television includes Newsies, Hocus Pocus, Dirty Dancing, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Pretty in Pink, and the High School Musical franchise, for which Ortega won an Emmy Award for choreography. He is also the executive producer for the films' multi-platinum soundtracks. Ortega directed and executive produced High School Musical 3: Senior Year (HSM 3), which became the biggest theatrical box office opening for a musical in history. Most recently, he directed Descendants 3, the third installment in the record-breaking Descendants trilogy. Ortega has also directed A Change of Heart (winner of the OUTshine Film Festival Audience Award for Best Feature), The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again, and The Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Special.

Ortega was honored with Directing and Choreography Emmy awards for his work as supervising choreographer and co-artistic director of the Salt Lake Olympic Ceremonies and an Emmy and American Choreography award for the Atlanta Olympic Ceremonies.

He has received three Emmy Awards, two Directors Guild of America Awards, The Fred & Adele Astaire Lifetime Achievement Award, Bob Fosse Award, American Choreography Lifetime Achievement Award, MTV Video Music Award, American Music Award, Billboard Award, ALMA Award, Nosotros Golden Eagle Award, Imagen Creative Achievement Award, and an NAACP Image Award, among others.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 139 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Receive Press Release Updates

Uh oh. Something's gone wrong.

Subscribe to RSS

Welcome!

Your email was successfully added to our list. Look for your first email alert soon!

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 15:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETFLIX
11:03aNETFLIX : Forms overall deal with multi award-winning filmmaker and choreographe..
PU
01:05aTHE LATEST : Netflix moves release of film starring Huffman
AQ
12:26aNETFLIX : Trailer of 'Homecoming' featuring Beyonce finally out!
AQ
04/08DANIEL LOEB : Loeb's Third Point building stake to pressure Sony - sources
RE
04/08NETFLIX : Urgent
AQ
04/08WATCH : Netflix drops much-anticipated #BeyoncéHomecoming trailer
AQ
04/08WATCH : #BeyoncéHomecoming trailer drops
AQ
04/08NETFLIX : ISP Speed Index for March 2019
PU
04/08NETFLIX : Is The Fastest-Growing Brand In The U.S.
AQ
04/08NETFLIX : 'Homecoming' featuring Beyonce coming soon!
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 229 M
EBIT 2019 2 649 M
Net income 2019 1 842 M
Debt 2019 9 557 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 88,86
P/E ratio 2020 55,80
EV / Sales 2019 8,27x
EV / Sales 2020 6,76x
Capitalization 158 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 385 $
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX35.03%157 791
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD20.78%461 465
NASPERS LIMITED24.93%108 894
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA25.36%25 611
LYFT INC0.00%21 284
COSTAR GROUP INC42.29%17 642
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About