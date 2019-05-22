Log in
NETFLIX : ORDERS KIDS ANIMATED COMEDY SERIES DINO GIRL GAUKO FROM JAPAN

05/22/2019 | 12:35pm EDT

22 May 2019

See Media Contacts

NETFLIX ORDERS KIDS ANIMATED COMEDY SERIES DINO GIRL GAUKO FROM JAPAN
  • Netflix has greenlit a new kids animated series, Dino Girl Gauko, from creator and showrunner Akira Shigino, who has served as a director on a number of popular Japanese animated TV series, including Crayon Shin-chan, Line Town, Osomatsu-kun, and Yatterman (remake).
  • Logline: In this Netflix original animated kids comedy series set in Japan, Naoko Watanabe is a typical tween ... except that she possesses a strange gift and curse: when her anger exceeds a maximum level, she turns into Gauko, the fire-breathing dinosaur girl!
  • Producer: Hitoshi Mogi (Crayon Shin-chan, Line Town, Summer Days with Coo, Colorful)
  • Writer: Kimiko Ueno (Crayon Shin-chan, Pingu, and Stitch!)
  • Produced by: Ascension Co., August Media Holdings, Synergy88 Entertainment
  • An episode of Dino Girl Gauko ('Dad's Little Secret') will screen in competition at the 2019 Annecy International Animation Film Festival (details here). Season 1 of Dino Girl Gauko is expected to launch on Netflix in late 2019.
  • Dino Girl Gauko joins a robust lineup of Netflix original animated series for kids by creators from all over the world, including Mighty Little Bheem from India's Green Gold Animation, Larva Island from Korean animation studio TUBAn, and YooHoo to the Rescue from Korea's Aurora World, as well as the upcoming Mama K's Team 4 from Zambian writer Malenga Mulendema and Maya and the Three from Mexican creator Jorge Gutierrez.
  • Press Asset (Please download only)
Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
About