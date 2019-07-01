Log in
NETFLIX : ORDERS MIDNIGHT MASS SERIES

07/01/2019 | 02:03pm EDT

01 July 2019

NETFLIX ORDERS MIDNIGHT MASS SERIES
  • Netflix orders Midnight Mass series under its multi-year television deal with Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy of Intrepid Pictures.
  • Following the success of The Haunting of Hill House, Netflix also ordered a second season of the horror anthology, entitled The Haunting of Bly Manor.
  • Logline: An isolated island community experiences miraculous events - and frightening omens - after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest.
  • Episodes: 7
  • Creator/Director: Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, Oculus)
  • Executive Producers: Trevor Macy (The Haunting of Hill House, Oculus) and Mike Flanagan
Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 18:02:02 UTC
