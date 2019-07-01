|
NETFLIX : ORDERS MIDNIGHT MASS SERIES
07/01/2019 | 02:03pm EDT
Netflix orders Midnight Mass series under its multi-year television deal with Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy of Intrepid Pictures.
Following the success of The Haunting of Hill House, Netflix also ordered a second season of the horror anthology, entitled The Haunting of Bly Manor.
Logline: An isolated island community experiences miraculous events - and frightening omens - after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest.
Episodes: 7
Creator/Director: Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, Oculus)
Executive Producers: Trevor Macy (The Haunting of Hill House, Oculus) and Mike Flanagan
