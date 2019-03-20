NETFLIX ORDERS MINDY KALING COMING-OF-AGE COMEDY SERIES
-- Lang Fisher serves as co-creator and showrunner alongside Kaling --
Netflix has ordered a new coming-of-age comedy series from Mindy Kaling about the complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl, inspired by Kaling's own childhood.
Episodes: 10
Writers / Creators / Showrunners / Executive Producers: Mindy Kaling (Late Night, The Mindy Project, The Office), Lang Fisher (The Mindy Project, Brooklyn Nine Nine)
Executive Producers: Howard Klein (The Office (U.S.), The Mindy Project, Parks and Recreation), David Miner (30 Rock, Master of None)
Studio: Universal Television
