Netflix

NETFLIX

(NFLX)
My previous session
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NETFLIX : ORDERS MINDY KALING COMING-OF-AGE COMEDY SERIES

0
03/20/2019 | 03:40pm EDT

20 March 2019

NETFLIX ORDERS MINDY KALING COMING-OF-AGE COMEDY SERIES

-- Lang Fisher serves as co-creator and showrunner alongside Kaling --

  • Netflix has ordered a new coming-of-age comedy series from Mindy Kaling about the complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl, inspired by Kaling's own childhood.
  • Episodes: 10
  • Writers / Creators / Showrunners / Executive Producers: Mindy Kaling (Late Night, The Mindy Project, The Office), Lang Fisher (The Mindy Project, Brooklyn Nine Nine)
  • Executive Producers: Howard Klein (The Office (U.S.), The Mindy Project, Parks and Recreation), David Miner (30 Rock, Master of None)
  • Studio: Universal Television
Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 19:39:02 UTC
