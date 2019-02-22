Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX

(NFLX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NETFLIX : ORDERS NEW SCRIPTED SERIES FIREFLY LANE, BASED ON THE NOVEL BY KRISTIN HANNAH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 01:27pm EST

22 February 2019

NETFLIX ORDERS NEW SCRIPTED SERIES FIREFLY LANE, BASED ON THE NOVEL BY KRISTIN HANNAH

  • Logline: Kate and Tully meet as young girls and become inseparable best friends throughout thirty years of ups and downs, successes and failures, depression and disappointments. When an unthinkable betrayal breaks them apart, the two women go their separate ways and it's unclear whether they will ever be able to reconcile.
  • The series is based on the novel of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Kristin Hannah, who serves as co-executive producer.
  • Episodes: 10
  • Writer/Showrunner/Executive Producer: Maggie Friedman
  • Executive Producer: Stephanie Germain

Kristin Hannah bio

Kristin Hannah is the award-winning, bestselling author of more than 20 novels published in 43 languages, including the international blockbusters, The Nightingale and The Great Alone both of which are currently in production at TriStar Pictures with Michelle MacLaren set to direct The Nightingale. Now with her novel Firefly Lane being adapted for Netflix, Kristin Hannah has three of her bestsellers currently in production.

Receive Press Release Updates

Uh oh. Something's gone wrong.

Subscribe to RSS

Welcome!

Your email was successfully added to our list. Look for your first email alert soon!

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 18:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETFLIX
01:27pNETFLIX : Orders new scripted series firefly lane, based on the novel by kristin..
PU
12:09pNETFLIX : Jon Bernthal thanks Eminem for 'Punisher' support after cancellation
AQ
10:01aNETFLIX : Favorites Renée Elise Goldsberry and Chris Conner Return to ALTERED CA..
PU
09:43aNETFLIX : Eminem slams Netflix over cancellation of 'The Punisher'
AQ
02/21NETFLIX : BOARDS SKYDANCE MEDIA'S “THE OLD GUARD” STARRING CHARLIZE ..
PU
02/21NETFLIX : Will Netflix win big at the Oscars?
AQ
02/21NETFLIX : Chris Hemsworth to portray Hulk Hogan in Netflix biopic
AQ
02/21NETFLIX : The wandering earth lands on netflix
PU
02/20FORMULA 1 : Drive to Survive in pole position on Netflix this spring
PU
02/19NETFLIX : cancels Jessica Jones and The Punisher – its last two Marvel sho..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 226 M
EBIT 2019 2 651 M
Net income 2019 1 844 M
Debt 2019 9 557 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 87,79
P/E ratio 2020 54,73
EV / Sales 2019 8,18x
EV / Sales 2020 6,68x
Capitalization 156 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 387 $
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX33.37%155 853
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD9.02%415 804
NASPERS LIMITED10.71%97 015
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA30.85%26 874
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP18.56%18 123
IQIYI INC53.06%16 471
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.