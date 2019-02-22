NETFLIX : ORDERS NEW SCRIPTED SERIES FIREFLY LANE, BASED ON THE NOVEL BY KRISTIN HANNAH

Logline: Kate and Tully meet as young girls and become inseparable best friends throughout thirty years of ups and downs, successes and failures, depression and disappointments. When an unthinkable betrayal breaks them apart, the two women go their separate ways and it's unclear whether they will ever be able to reconcile.

The series is based on the novel of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Kristin Hannah, who serves as co-executive producer.

Episodes: 10

Writer/Showrunner/Executive Producer: Maggie Friedman

Executive Producer: Stephanie Germain

Kristin Hannah bio

Kristin Hannah is the award-winning, bestselling author of more than 20 novels published in 43 languages, including the international blockbusters, The Nightingale and The Great Alone both of which are currently in production at TriStar Pictures with Michelle MacLaren set to direct The Nightingale. Now with her novel Firefly Lane being adapted for Netflix, Kristin Hannah has three of her bestsellers currently in production.