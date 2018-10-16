Log in
NETFLIX (NFLX)
  Report  
NETFLIX : ORDERS NEW SERIES TRINKETS BASED ON YOUNG ADULT NOVEL BY KIRSTEN SMITH

10/16/2018 | 01:03am CEST
  • Netflix has ordered Trinkets, a new series based on the young adult novel by Kirsten 'Kiwi' Smith, who will serve as an executive producer.
  • Logline: When three teenage girls from different corners of the high school cafeteria find themselves in the same mandated Shoplifter's Anonymous meeting, an unlikely friendship forms. Elodie - the grieving misfit, Moe - the mysterious outsider, and Tabitha - the imperfect picture of perfection, will find strength in each other as they negotiate family issues, high school drama and the complicated dilemma of trying to fit in while longing to break out.
  • Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool, Tragedy Girls) stars as Elodie.
  • Kiana Madeira (The Flash, Sacred Lies) stars as Moe.
  • Quintessa Swindell stars as Tabitha.
  • Odiseas Georgiadis (The Stand-In, Dr. Bird's Advice for Sad Poets) stars as Noah.
  • Henry Zaga (13 Reasons Why) stars as Luca.
  • Brandon Butler (13 Reasons Why) stars as Brady.
  • Larry Sullivan (Big Little Lies, Scandal) stars as Doug.
  • October Moore (Baskets, Grimm, Portlandia) stars as Vicky.
  • Larisa Oleynik (Mad Men, Hawaii Five-O) stars as Shawn.
  • Episodes: 10 x 30 minutes
  • Production Company: Awesomeness
  • Writers / Executive Producers: Amy Andelson, Emily Meyer, and Kirsten 'Kiwi' Smith
  • Showrunner / Executive Producer: Linda Gase
  • Executive Producers: Shelley Zimmerman, Brin Lukens, and Rebecca Glashow
  • Director: Sara St. Onge will direct the first two episodes

About Awesomeness

Awesomeness, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc., is a media company serving the global Gen Z audience through its film and television studios. Since 2012, Awesomeness has created original programming and cultivated an audience made up of one of the most coveted and difficult to reach demographics. As a leading media brand for this generation, Awesomeness' worldwide distribution footprint spans owned, social and premium SVOD platforms. The company also includes a creative agency, creator network, and brand partnerships division. Awesomeness is headquartered in Los Angeles, with additional offices in New York and London.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 130 million memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

# # #

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
