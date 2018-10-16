NETFLIX : ORDERS NEW SERIES TRINKETS BASED ON YOUNG ADULT NOVEL BY KIRSTEN SMITH

Netflix has ordered Trinkets, a new series based on the young adult novel by Kirsten 'Kiwi' Smith, who will serve as an executive producer.

Logline: When three teenage girls from different corners of the high school cafeteria find themselves in the same mandated Shoplifter's Anonymous meeting, an unlikely friendship forms. Elodie - the grieving misfit, Moe - the mysterious outsider, and Tabitha - the imperfect picture of perfection, will find strength in each other as they negotiate family issues, high school drama and the complicated dilemma of trying to fit in while longing to break out.

Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool, Tragedy Girls) stars as Elodie.

Kiana Madeira (The Flash, Sacred Lies) stars as Moe.

Quintessa Swindell stars as Tabitha.

Odiseas Georgiadis (The Stand-In, Dr. Bird's Advice for Sad Poets) stars as Noah.

Henry Zaga (13 Reasons Why) stars as Luca.

Brandon Butler (13 Reasons Why) stars as Brady.

Larry Sullivan (Big Little Lies, Scandal) stars as Doug.

October Moore (Baskets, Grimm, Portlandia) stars as Vicky.

Larisa Oleynik (Mad Men, Hawaii Five-O) stars as Shawn.

Episodes: 10 x 30 minutes

Production Company: Awesomeness

Writers / Executive Producers: Amy Andelson, Emily Meyer, and Kirsten 'Kiwi' Smith

Showrunner / Executive Producer: Linda Gase

Executive Producers: Shelley Zimmerman, Brin Lukens, and Rebecca Glashow

Director: Sara St. Onge will direct the first two episodes

