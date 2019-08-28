Log in
NETFLIX

(NFLX)
NETFLIX : ORDERS THE GIRLS ON THE BUS TO SERIES INSPIRED BY BEST-SELLING BOOK BY NEW YORK TIMES JOURNALIST AMY CHOZICK

08/28/2019 | 02:11pm EDT
  • Logline: Inspired by a chapter of Amy Chozick's best-selling book Chasing Hillary, the show chronicles four female journalists who follow the every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, finding friendship, love, and a scandal that could take down not just the presidency but our entire democracy along the way.
  • Executive Producers/Writers: Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries; The Originals; Legacies; Roswell, New Mexico), Amy Chozick (The New York Times journalist and author)
  • Executive Producers: Greg Berlanti (Political Animals, Arrow-verse series, You, Everwood), Sarah Schechter (Arrow-verse series, You, Everwood)
  • Studio: Berlanti Productions and My So-Called Company in association with Warner Bros. Television
Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 18:10:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 203 M
EBIT 2019 2 686 M
Net income 2019 1 471 M
Debt 2019 10 134 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 89,0x
P/E ratio 2020 51,8x
EV / Sales2019 6,81x
EV / Sales2020 5,63x
Capitalization 127 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 389,58  $
Last Close Price 291,03  $
Spread / Highest target 77,0%
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX8.73%127 423
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD3.62%394 883
NASPERS LIMITED21.84%96 042
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA17.96%24 064
COSTAR GROUP INC83.12%22 390
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP38.26%21 334
