NETFLIX : ORDERS THE GIRLS ON THE BUS TO SERIES INSPIRED BY BEST-SELLING BOOK BY NEW YORK TIMES JOURNALIST AMY CHOZICK
08/28/2019 | 02:11pm EDT
Logline: Inspired by a chapter of Amy Chozick's best-selling book Chasing Hillary, the show chronicles four female journalists who follow the every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, finding friendship, love, and a scandal that could take down not just the presidency but our entire democracy along the way.
Executive Producers/Writers: Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries; The Originals; Legacies; Roswell, New Mexico), Amy Chozick (The New York Times journalist and author)