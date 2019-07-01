NETFLIX : ORDERS THE SANDMAN SERIES BASED ON NEIL GAIMAN'S GROUNDBREAKING COMIC BOOK SERIES
07/01/2019
01 July 2019
Logline: A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, TheSandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic--and human--mistakes he's made during his vast existence.
Based on The Sandman comic book series created for DC by Neil Gaiman
Writer/Showrunner/Executive Producer: Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey's Anatomy)
Writers/Executive Producer: Neil Gaiman (Good Omens, Coraline) and David S. Goyer (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Krypton, Foundation)
Episodes: 10 (plus one). Gaiman, Heinberg and Goyer will co-write the first episode.
Studio: Warner Bros. Television
Netflix Quote: 'We're thrilled to partner with the brilliant team that is Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg to finally bring Neil's iconic comic book series, The Sandman, to life onscreen,' said Channing Dungey, VP, Original Series, Netflix. 'From its rich characters and storylines to its intricately built-out worlds, we're excited to create an epic original series that dives deep into this multi-layered universe beloved by fans around the world.'