NETFLIX : SIGNS DEAL FOR BLOOD & WATER, THEIR SECOND ORIGINAL SERIES FROM SOUTH AFRICA, CONTINUING ITS INVESTMENT IN THE AFRICAN REGION

02/25/2019 | 04:42am EST

25 February 2019

NETFLIX SIGNS DEAL FOR BLOOD & WATER, THEIR SECOND ORIGINAL SERIES FROM SOUTH AFRICA, CONTINUING ITS INVESTMENT IN THE AFRICAN REGION

The series is expected to launch globally in 2020

South Africa -- February 25, 2019 -- Netflix, the world's leading internet entertainment service, announces Blood & Water as its second original series from South Africa with Nosipho Dumisa leading the directing team.

The series will feature an up and coming talented South African cast, and be filmed later this year. Blood & Water will be a teen-led drama which follows a local teen uncovering her family's secret past and navigating the complicated world of a South African high school.

The series will be directed by the award winning South African female powerhouse, Nosipho Dumisa. Dumisa has already made her mark globally, with Nommer 37, which earned her the Cheval Noir jury prize for Best Director at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, Quebec. She has also been nominated for best picture, among others, in this year's SAFTA awards. The Nommer 37 production team will also be onboard, with Daryne Joshua & Travis Taute writing and co-directing with Nosipho, Bradley Joshua and Benjamin Overmeyer as producers and Simon Beesley as lead editor.

'Gambit Films and I are so excited to be working with Netflix on this explosive young adult drama, with not only a cool look at strong female leads but also a powerful mystery at its core,' Nosipho states. 'As a director who loves genre, this series combines the best of so many and isn't shy to delve into the real issues of youth culture, whilst jam-packing it with twists that will keep viewers guessing.'

'We are delighted to be investing further in African content and to partner with Nosipho and the team at Gambit Films to bring our second original series from South Africa to Netflix. Great stories are universal, so we expect this gripping teen drama, with its view on contemporary high school life, to appeal to young adults from South Africa, as well as the rest of the world,' said Kelly Luegenbiehl, Vice President of International Originals -- Europe, Turkey and Africa, at Netflix. Luegenbiehl continues, 'Following on the heels of Queen Sono, Blood & Water is the next step in our further investment in original African content and we're excited to explore more projects across the region.'

The series is due to start production in 2019 and is expected to launch globally in 190 countries in 2020.

About Gambit Films
GAMBIT FILMS is an independent, award-winning film and television production company, comprised of a talented and diverse collective of filmmakers. They have produced over 750 episodes of television and have a slate of films in various stages of development, with local and international partners attached. Their latest feature film, 'Number 37' had its World Premiere at The SXSW Film Festival (South by South West Film Festival - Austin, Texas) going on to receive distribution in North America (including theatrical release), German-speaking Europe, China and Japan. The film has now also been nominated for 7 SAFTAs (South African Film and Television Awards), including Best Film. Their mission is to continue producing world-class entertainment for local and international audiences. http://www.gambitfma.co.za

About Netflix
Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 139 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without adverts or commitments.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 09:41:06 UTC
