February 28, 2019, Seoul, Korea - Netflix Inc., the world's leading internet entertainment service, announced today that it is bringing two new Kids & Family Original Series from Korea in March.

On March 1st, season 2 of the widely beloved animated series Larva Island will debut globally. The zany adventures and slapstick humor of Red and Yellow continue with 13 new episodes. Larva Island, a spinoff of the globally beloved animated series 'Larva' - produced by Korean studio TUBAn - was first launched on Netflix in 2018, and has been massively popular by audiences all over the world.

YooHoo to the Rescue, based on the popular Korean brand 'YooHoo and Friends', is also launching globally on March 15th. YooHoo to the Rescue, originally created by Korea's Aurora World, follows five animal friends who live in the magical land of YooTopia. They travel around the world using a wide variety of gadgets to help other animals in trouble. A total of 26 eleven minute episodes will feature characters based on endangered species.

Larva Island Season 2 and YooHoo to the Rescue will only be available on Netflix.

