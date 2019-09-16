Log in
NETFLIX TO INTRODUCE ACTION-PACKED HISTORICAL K-DRAMA MY COUNTRY: THE NEW AGE

09/16/2019 | 07:17pm EDT

SEOUL, Sept 17, 2019 - Netflix Inc., the world's leading Internet entertainment service, announced that a new historical Korean drama My Country: The New Age will launch globally on October 4, 2019.

My Country: The New Age is a story about people who desire power while protecting their faith, set during the transitional period between the late Goryeo dynasty and the early Joseon dynasty in the late 14th century.

Seo Hwi, played by Yang Se-jong (Dr. Romantic, Temperature of Love, Still 17), is a warrior who does not compromise when it comes to injustice. Seo Hwi's friend Nam Seon-ho is played by Woo Do-hwan (Save Me, Mad Dog). Seon-ho works hard to pass the military examination, overcoming his social rank, but encounters conflict with Hwi over a misunderstanding.

Also starring in the series is Kim Seol-hyun (Gangnam Blues, The Great Battle), better known by the mononym Seolhyun, who plays Han Hui-jae, a woman with impressive martial art skills. Strong confrontation over the throne between father Yi Seong-gye and son Yi Bang-won, is portrayed by veteran actors Kim Yeong-cheol (Taejo Wang Geon, Iris) and Jang Hyuk (The Slave Hunters, Deep Rooted Tree), respectively.

My Country: The New Age is directed by Kim Jin-won (Wonderful Days, The Innocent Man) and written by Chae Seung-dae (The Master of Revenge, Inspiring Generation).

The series will be available exclusively on Netflix outside Korea with two episodes launching weekly from October 4 for most APAC and English-speaking countries, while the rest of the world will see the weekly launch from October 14.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading Internet entertainment service with 151 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 23:16:01 UTC
